TORONTO, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Nespresso Canada is excited to reopen its Yorkdale Shopping Centre boutique in a new space and concept designed to elevate the customer experience. This location becomes the third Nespresso boutique in Canada to embody this new concept which brings to life Nespresso's core values, incomparable quality and coffee savoir-faire.

Yorkdale Nespresso Boutique (CNW Group/Nestle Nespresso SA)

The beloved Swiss brand with a strong presence in Canada will continue to serve its loyal Toronto clientele in a refreshed environment that draws inspiration from nature, creating an inviting and warm atmosphere in which the five 'Arts' will come to life: design, coffee savoir-faire, sharing and caring, circularity and hospitality.

"As one of our most popular Nespresso boutiques across the country since its opening a decade ago, we're happy to give the Yorkdale boutique a fresh new space and look to offer the ultimate customer experience to coffee lovers from the GTA." mentions Carlos Oyanguren, President of Nespresso Canada.

What to Expect at the New Yorkdale Boutique

Nespresso's ongoing commitment to sustainability is prominently featured in the new Yorkdale Boutique. Refurbished coffee machines from the RELOVE program will be available for purchase in-store, meeting the same high-quality standards and carrying the same warranties as brand-new machines. The Recycling Corner will provide a convenient place for Club Members to drop off their used Nespresso capsules, enabling the aluminium to be recycled and the coffee grounds to be used as high-quality compost on Canadian farms.

The Sitting Area features "The Coffee Gathering", a unique plaque made by local Ontario artist Michelle Taras, highlighting the beauty of communities coming together around the simple things of life such as sitting down in our cozy lounge and enjoying a nice cup of coffee.

From tasting rituals and coffee masterclasses to in-depth knowledge about the roasting and grinding of coffee beans, Club Members have the opportunity to embark on a journey "From Cherry to Cup" with our dedicated team of coffee experts in the newly designed Coffee as an Art Section. In addition, coffee lovers can add a personal touch to their experience, either through the Ripples machine, a digital foam printer, that will personalize coffee tastings with custom latte art or by personalizing accessories purchased in-store with our engraving machine.

Club Members can also take advantage of in-store pick-up by placing their orders online, through the app or by phone, and collecting them just a few hours later at the Yorkdale Boutique.

Boutique Location

Nespresso's new Yorkdale boutique is located on the main floor of the Yorkdale Shopping Centre, near the A3 entrance.

Yorkdale Boutique Hours of Operation

Monday – Saturday: 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Sunday: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is a pioneer and is widely regarded as one of the top references in the field of high-quality portioned coffee, manufacturing all capsules in Switzerland. The Swiss company works with more than 157,000 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification – joining an international movement of over 9,000 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp's high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 93 markets and has 14,000 employees. In 2023, it operated a global retail network of 791 boutiques. In Canada, Nespresso welcomes customers in its 36 boutiques and counts over 1000 employees from coast to coast. Its Canadian headquarters are located in Montreal, Quebec. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

