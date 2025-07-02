QUEBEC CITY, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Nespresso Canada is proud to announce that its innovative green bag recycling program is being rolled out in all Quebec municipalities possessing a sorting center and a signed contract with its partner, Éco Entreprises Québec (ÉEQ). Quebec thus become the second Canadian province to accept Nespresso's green bag throughout its territory, marking a major step in underscoring the company's commitment to the circular economy. This announcement follows in the wake of the modernization of selective collection and entry into force of extended producer responsibility (EPR) since the beginning of 2025.

With the green bag solution, Nespresso coffee capsules are fully recycled, and coffee grounds are used in the biomethanization process in Quebec. (CNW Group/Nestle Nespresso SA)

Thanks to this collaboration with ÉEQ, all Quebecers will be able to recycle their used Nespresso coffee capsules in an easy and effective manner. They just need to collect their used capsules in the green bag and then put that bag in their residential recycling bin, as they would do with any other recyclable product. The green bags are supplied free of charge with every Nespresso online order, as well as available in store and through the Nespresso Club. The capsules, which are made of aluminum to maintain the freshness and quality of Nespresso coffee, are fully recycled, promoting the repurposing of the material. The coffee grounds are used in the biomethanization process in Quebec.

"The expanded rollout of the green bag program throughout the province has been a Nespresso priority for years. In fact, Quebec was where the green bag program was first launched in 2016. We are proud of the enthusiasm this program has generated among consumers and municipalities, and of being able to make this easy recycling solution available province-wide," said Carlos Oyanguren, President of Nespresso Canada. "For over a decade, Nespresso has been playing a key role in reducing waste in the country by implementing innovative recycling solutions. Combining quality and sustainability has always been at the heart of our DNA."

"This recovery and recycling solution, the result of an agreement between Éco Entreprises Québec and Nespresso and made possible with EPR, is part of the circular economy dynamic. Throughout Quebec, we encourage the public to make the right thing when sorting – for containers, packaging, and printed paper – and this now includes Nespresso aluminum coffee capsules," declared Maryse Vermette, President and CEO of Éco Entreprises Québec.

B Corp certified, Nespresso remains a pioneer in creating solutions that help manufacturers take responsibility for the life cycle of their products. The significant milestone achieved in Quebec represents an important step forward in efforts to expand the program nationwide. This recycling solution is already available in certain regions of other Canadian provinces, such as Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and throughout Prince Edward Island. The program has been established in 1,563 Canadian communities.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is a pioneer and is widely regarded as one of the top references in the field of high-quality portioned coffee. The Swiss company works with more than 168,550 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification – joining an international movement of over 9,700 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp's high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 96 markets and has over 14'000 employees. In 2024, it operated a global retail network of 818 boutiques. In Canada, Nespresso welcomes its clients to its 34 boutiques and boasts over 1,000 employees from coast to coast. Its head office is located in Montreal, Quebec. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

About Éco Entreprises Québec

Éco Entreprises Québec is a private non-profit organization that is now responsible for managing the entire curbside recycling system and representing companies that sell containers, packaging and printed paper in Quebec. Our mission is to allow Quebecers to recycle more materials more effectively, make sure they can be reprocessed second life for recyclable materials, and help power the province's circular economy. Bin Impact, the new reference in curbside recycling in Quebec, aims to educate people on the right way to sort waste and raise awareness of the impact of what we put in our bins.

SOURCE Nestle Nespresso SA

Source: Yasmine Elmir, Internal & Corporate Communications Specialist, Nestlé Nespresso Canada; Media information: Camille Lavoie, Senior Consultant, Hill & Knowlton, [email protected]