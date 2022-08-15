The Science Horizons Youth Internship Program is now open for 2022-2023

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, announced further support from the Government of Canada to create more than 450 internship opportunities for recent graduates through the Science Horizons Youth Internship Program in partnership with environmental science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) employers across Canada. Interns bring creativity, new knowledge, dedication, and enthusiasm to their jobs. This will give young people the opportunity to gain valuable experience to actively participate in the workforce.

Up to $25,000 in Science Horizons Youth Internship Program funding is available to employers for wage subsidies and up to $5,000 in funding for supporting services, such as skills development, training, and job accessibility, for each intern they hire. Interns will gain experience working on environmental projects lasting six to twelve months.

Youth aged 15–30 who have graduated from a post-secondary institution are eligible to become interns under this program. Interested youth can visit the program website to find more information on the Science Horizons Youth Internship Program, as well as how to apply to become an intern with one of six delivery agents.

This is just one of several Government of Canada initiatives to support youth as they develop new skills and enter the workforce. It complements programs such as the Innovative Work–Integrated Learning Initiative, Volunteer Opportunities for Youth, and the Canada Service Corps. Environment and Climate Change Canada is also engaging young Canadians in leading the fight against climate change through the new Environment and Climate Change Youth Council, whose members were announced last week.

Quotes

"The program is an exciting opportunity for both interns and employers. These internships have been, for many of our youth, their very first job after graduating. By supporting young people today, we can help ensure they have opportunities to get the necessary experience to help build Canada's future workforce as we work to build a net-zero future. Our government is ensuring we build a greener tomorrow by creating an economy—and a society—that is stronger, more sustainable, and more resilient than before."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Investments that support and create new opportunities for youth to successfully transition into the workforce are crucial to Canada's future. The Science Horizons Youth Internship Program provides young Canadians with new opportunities to enter the workforce, grow their skills, and gain valuable experience. We will always support and invest in Canada's youth."

– The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"The program is mutually beneficial for employers and interns. I value it because it's really good for recent graduates getting placed in the careers they want. Hands-on experience in your area of work can be really challenging to find so there's huge value in this type of program."

– Helen Baulch, an associate professor at the University of Saskatchewan School of Environment and Sustainability, a past participating organization

Quick facts

The Science Horizons Youth Internship Program has been in place for twenty-five years and has delivered over 7,850 internship opportunities in Canada . The Science Horizons Youth Internship Program is organized by independent, third-party organizations (delivery agents).

. The Science Horizons Youth Internship Program is organized by independent, third-party organizations (delivery agents). Delivery agents are selected via an open call for proposals. Delivery agents for 2022–2023 are BioTalent Canada, Clean Foundation, Colleges and Institutes Canada, ECO Canada, Electricity Human Resources Canada, and the United Nations Association in Canada .

. Funding is part of a $109.3 million investment under the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy to help young people, including those who may face more complex barriers to employment, and who may have been driven further from the labour force due to the pandemic, gain the skills and experience needed to find and keep quality work.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]