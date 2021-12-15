The School of Continuing Studies at York University Introduces its First Endowed Bursary for Students in Financial Need

Gautham Kolluri is an international education and student recruitment expert and thought leader with over 20 years of experience in the field: "I was born in Hyderabad, South India, and I am a new Canadian here; I started my journey as an international student. Canada has welcomed me, Canada has embraced me, and I want to give back to Canada for welcoming us and embracing us," says Kolluri. "This donation will help support Canadians and international students. I feel it is my moral responsibility to support my fellow Canadians in these difficult times, as well as international students who come to Canada to study, work and live."

Kolluri previously donated $10,000 towards the Continuing Studies Emergency Benefit, the School's one-time financial aid bursary for students. The School launched this benefit in response to the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020. Kolluri's donation helped grow the School's Emergency Benefit fund to support an additional seven individuals (from the original 17) with $1,500 toward their School of Continuing Studies' certificate tuition.

While the School's domestic students are largely mid-career professionals looking to upskill or manage career transitions, many of the School's students are newcomers to Canada looking to translate their existing educational and career experience towards an in-demand field locally or prepare their English language and academic skills to thrive in degree studies.

These types of students are rarely eligible for educational funding due to immigration and employment status. Yet the financial challenges they face can be significant. International students face limits on the number of hours they are allowed to work and mid-career students are often balancing responsibilities which are not typically considered in funding applications, such as dependents. This bursary will provide important annual funding to four students in these financial positions and will be awarded by a committee comprised of the School's senior leadership.

"Continuing Studies units rarely receive endowed donations. This is a significant gift not just as a first for the School of Continuing Studies, but also a major development for post-secondary institutions supporting the career aspirations of domestic and international students everywhere," says Tracey Taylor-O'Reilly, Assistant Vice President of York University's School of Continuing Studies. "I am once again deeply moved by Gautham's generosity and his commitment to the pursuit of education. I am so excited and grateful that we will help four students each year achieve their ambitions and reach for what comes next in their careers."

The School's certificate programs, offered in a range of formats, allows international students and Canadians to reskill or upskill in high-demand fields, stay competitive and seize new opportunities as the economy recovers and businesses invite workers back into the office.

The School of Continuing Studies endowed bursary will be available for students to apply to in 2023. Find out more about professional programs offered at the School.

About the York University School of Continuing Studies

The York University School of Continuing Studies is a diverse community of learning united by a shared sense of purpose: achieving personal and professional growth in a rapidly changing career and educational landscape. Our ability to offer accelerated, accessible and innovative programs that prepare our students to adapt and lead in response to this change has made us the fastest-growing school in Canada.

Co-designed and delivered by senior industry leaders, our professional programs feature experiential learning methods that help students develop career-specific technical skills and robust cross-functional expertise.

The School is also home to the international-award-winning York University English Language Institute, one of the largest language institutes in Canada. Our students come from around the world to pursue English-language proficiency and achieve their academic goals.

For more information on York University School of Continuing Studies visit https://continue.yorku.ca.

