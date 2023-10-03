The Salvation Army Thrift Store resumes normal operations in the Greater Vancouver area after reaching an agreement with Unifor

Employees are back to work after ratifying a four-year collective agreement. The organization is now openly welcoming donations at their Thrift Stores in the Greater Vancouver area.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army Thrift Store has resumed normal operations in their Langley Warehouse & Distribution Centre and their Port Kells store in the Greater Vancouver area. The organization and the union have successfully reached an agreement with the truck drivers and warehouse employees.

The Salvation Army Thrift Store is now welcoming their donors to bring their donations of clothing and household items to their local Donor Welcome Centre, (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Thrift Store – National Recycling Operations)

"We have ratified a collective agreement and welcomed back our Langley, BC Warehouse and Distribution Centre employees last Friday, September 29th" says Ted Troughton, Managing Director of The Salvation Army Thrift Store. "I would like to personally thank our management, supervisory and store teams who have stepped in to ensure our stores remained open and safe to shop for our loyal guests during these last few weeks.

After asking the public to hold onto their donations during the strike, the organization is now welcoming their donors to bring their donations of clothing and household items to their local Donor Welcome Centre. "We are grateful for our incredibly loyal and generous donors who have been understanding and supportive during this difficult time," says Troughton. "Donations are the heart of what we do, and we cannot wait to see our donors again."

Outside of administrative expenses, all funds generated by the sales of donations at The Salvation Army Thrift Store go to support crucial Salvation Army programs and services, including foodbanks, shelters for people experiencing homelessness, modern slavery and human trafficking prevention, addictions rehabilitation and emergency disaster services throughout the country.

To donate or find your nearest Salvation Army Thrift Store, please visit www.thriftstore.ca/locations.

About The Salvation Army Thrift Store:

The Salvation Army Thrift Store (National Recycling Operations) is a non-profit organization and the only national division of The Salvation Army. Through its 96 Thrift Stores across Canada, the organization offers savings on gently used clothing, textiles, and household items while generating funds to support local Salvation Army programs, services, and emergency relief efforts. As one of the country's largest textile collectors and a leader in textile diversion in the charitable sector, The Salvation Army Thrift Store diverted over 87 million pounds of items from landfills from April 2022-23.

SOURCE The Salvation Army Thrift Store – National Recycling Operations

For further information: Clara Pina, National Communications & Engagement Specialist, The Salvation Army Thrift Store, National Recycling Operations, 905-825-9208 ext. 200, [email protected]; www.thriftstore.ca