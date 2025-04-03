The Salvation Army Thrift Store Launches Their #EarthLovesThrift Campaign Ahead of Earth Day

The initiative encourages Canadians to embrace sustainable living through donations and thrift shopping.

TORONTO, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - As environmental challenges continue to grow, the need for sustainable action has never been more urgent. In response to this growing issue and the increasing demand for affordable items, The Salvation Army Thrift Store is launching their #EarthLovesThrift campaign. This initiative encourages Canadians to embrace thrift as a lifestyle change—not just on Earth Day, but every day—to contribute to environmental conservation.

"Your unwanted clothing and household items have the potential to become someone else's treasure," says Ted Troughton, Managing Director at The Salvation Army Thrift Store. "By donating to The Salvation Army Thrift Store, you actively participate in extending the lifecycle of these goods, reducing waste, and supporting a circular economy." Last year alone, The Salvation Army Thrift Store diverted over 94 million pounds of clothing and household items from local landfills.

In addition to environmental benefits, every donation and purchase at their Thrift Stores directly supports critical programs and services offered by The Salvation Army across Canada, including foodbanks, shelters, rehabilitation for those struggling with addictions, modern slavery and human trafficking prevention, emergency relief efforts, and more. "Our Thrift Stores are more than just retail spaces; they are an integral part of our mission to serve and uplift our communities across Canada," emphasizes Troughton.

As many Canadians embark on their spring cleaning journeys, now is the perfect time to make sustainable choices. "We hope that individuals will remember us and consider donating their gently used items, knowing that each contribution makes a significant difference in preserving our planet and caring for local communities," says Troughton.

To kick off the #EarthLovesThrift campaign, The Salvation Army Thrift Store is offering an exclusive incentive. Leading up to Earth Day on April 22, anyone who drops off a donation will receive a special #EarthLovesThrift offer of 25% off on all clothing. Additionally, donors will receive a Thank You coupon to enjoy savings on their next purchase.

Donations to The Salvation Army Thrift Store can be made at any of their 113 Donor Welcome Centres across Canada. For locations and hours, please visit thriftstore.ca/locations.

About The Salvation Army Thrift Store:

The Salvation Army Thrift Store (National Recycling Operations) is a non-profit organization and the only national division of The Salvation Army. Through its 94 Thrift Stores across Canada, the organization offers savings on gently used clothing, textiles, and household items while generating funds to support local Salvation Army programs, services, and emergency relief efforts. As one of the country's largest textile collectors and a leader in textile diversion in the charitable sector, The Salvation Army Thrift Store diverted over 94 million pounds of items from landfills from April 2023-24.

