The Salvation Army Thrift Store Expands Its Community Impact with the Grand Opening of Its Ninth Location in Toronto

With thrift shopping on the rise, the Leslieville store will offer a diverse range of clothing and household items at affordable prices.

TORONTO, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army Thrift Store is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 20 Leslie Street in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood on Thursday, March 13, 2025. Spanning over 10,000 square feet, this marks the ninth store in Toronto, expanding the organization's reach and impact in the community.

"In the last two years, we've seen a significant increase in the number of people shopping at our thrift stores, with a nationwide rise of 12% and up to 22% in parts of Toronto," says Ted Troughton, Managing Director of The Salvation Army Thrift Store. "As more people embrace thrift shopping, we're thrilled to open our doors in Leslieville, a vibrant and growing community."

The Salvation Army Thrift Store provides an accessible shopping experience for individuals looking to stretch their budgets while also making environmentally conscious choices and supporting their local community. Troughton adds, "Every purchase and donation help fund local Salvation Army programs and services for those in need such as foodbanks, shelters, rehabilitation for those struggling with addictions and emergency relief efforts."

Beyond the funds generated through the sales of donated items, The Salvation Army Thrift Store raises money in stores through its GoodWorks@Work campaigns. These initiatives support vital causes such as Send a Kid to Camp, modern slavery and human trafficking prevention, international development, and Christmas kettles.

"Last year, we raised more than $865,000 to further support The Salvation Army's work," says Troughton. "Together, we can make a real difference in the Leslieville community. We invite everyone to join us this Thursday from 10 am to 8 pm as we celebrate this exciting new chapter and the impact we are making together."

The new store will offer a variety of gently used clothing, household items, electronics, art, books, and more for everyone. The store is open for shopping Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm, and donations are accepted in-store daily. For a list of accepted donations and hours of operation, visit thriftstore.ca.

The Salvation Army Thrift Store (National Recycling Operations) is a non-profit organization and the only national division of The Salvation Army. Through its 94 Thrift Stores across Canada, the organization offers savings on gently used clothing, textiles, and household items while generating funds to support local Salvation Army programs, services, and emergency relief efforts. As one of the country's largest textile collectors and a leader in textile diversion in the charitable sector, The Salvation Army Thrift Store diverted over 94 million pounds of items from landfills last year.

