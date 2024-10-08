The Salvation Army Thrift Store Calls for Increased Donations Amid Ongoing Growing Demand

'No One's Home Should Be Empty' Campaign Urges Donations of Much-Needed Household Goods

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Canada is calling for increased donations as economic uncertainty continues to affect Canadians, driving up demand for affordable clothing and household goods. To address this growing need, the organization is launching its second annual 'No One's Home Should Be Empty' campaign this October.

With over 110 Donor Welcome Centres nationwide, The Salvation Army Thrift Store is calling for household item donations to support increasing demand in communities across Canada. (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Thrift Store – National Recycling Operations)

"While clothing donations are always appreciated, household items are especially in high demand right now," said Ted Troughton, Managing Director of The Salvation Army Thrift Store. "We're encouraging people to look around their homes—whether it's cupboards, basements, garages or storage lockers—and donate gently used household items like kitchenware, small appliances, and home décor that they no longer need."

Beyond public calls to action, The Salvation Army Thrift Store has expanded its efforts by partnering with businesses and community groups to host donation drives and increase engagement with corporate donors. These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to ensure that thrift stores remain stocked with quality products and to continue supporting Salvation Army programs through store-generated funds.

When individuals donate or shop at a Salvation Army Thrift Store, they make a real difference by supporting life-changing programs like food banks, shelters, and emergency disaster relief services—all while promoting sustainability by giving items a second life.

"We rely on the generosity of Canadians to help us continue making a positive impact in your communities," said Troughton. "Together, we can ensure that no one's home is empty, and everyone has the opportunity to access what they need."

For those interested in donating or finding the nearest Salvation Army Thrift Store, visit www.thriftstore.ca/locations.

About The Salvation Army Thrift Store:

The Salvation Army Thrift Store (National Recycling Operations) is a non-profit organization and the only national division of The Salvation Army. Through its 94 Thrift Stores across Canada, the organization offers savings on gently used clothing, textiles, and household items while generating funds to support local Salvation Army programs, services, and emergency relief efforts. As one of the country's largest textile collectors and a leader in textile diversion in the charitable sector, The Salvation Army Thrift Store diverted over 94 million pounds of items from landfills last year.

For further information: Clara Pina, National Communications and Engagement Specialist, The Salvation Army Thrift Store, National Recycling Operations, 1-855-633-4292, [email protected], www.thriftstore.ca