The Salvation Army Thrift Store Launches 'Clutter-Free February' Campaign to Offset 15% Donation Decline

The organization encourages individuals, communities and businesses to declutter with a purpose to support those in need.

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army Thrift Store gears up for its 'Clutter-Free February' campaign, strategically launched to combat the drop in donations experienced during winter months while addressing the increased demand for affordable clothing and household items.

"Donations at this time of year typically drop up to 15% in comparison to the rest of the year," explains Ted Troughton, Managing Director of The Salvation Army Thrift Store. "This shortfall significantly impacts our ability to provide essential items to individuals and families facing economic hardships, especially as we continue to experience higher demand. That's why we are relying on our local communities to support our 'Clutter-Free February' campaign."

The campaign aims to inspire Canadians to clear their spaces while making a meaningful impact on local communities. Outside administrative expenses, all funds generated through the sale of donated items go to support vital Salvation Army programs, including foodbanks, shelters for people experiencing homelessness, modern slavery and human trafficking prevention, addictions rehabilitation and emergency disaster services throughout the country.

Studies show that a clutter-free environment can reduce stress, enhance focus, and create a more harmonious living space. Participating in 'Clutter-Free February' offers a triple benefit: by donating items you no longer need or use, you not only clear your space but also uplift your spirits and mental health, while making a positive impact in your local community.

"We invite every Canadian household to participate in our Clutter-Free February initiative," adds Troughton. "Your clothing and household donations play a pivotal role in strengthening our ability to serve those in need during these challenging months."

About The Salvation Army Thrift Store:

The Salvation Army Thrift Store (National Recycling Operations) is a non-profit organization and the only national division of The Salvation Army. Through its 95 Thrift Stores across Canada, the organization offers savings on gently used clothing, textiles, and household items while generating funds to support local Salvation Army programs, services, and emergency relief efforts. As one of the country's largest textile collectors and a leader in textile diversion in the charitable sector, The Salvation Army Thrift Store diverted over 87 million pounds of items from landfills from April 2022-23.

