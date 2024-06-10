The Salvation Army Thrift Store is Deeply Concerned About Disparities in Donation Rates and Meeting Product Demand in Key Regions

The organization is facing challenges to maintain minimum inventory levels and urges Canadians to donate what they no longer need.

TORONTO, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Canada is facing a pressing challenge as sales soar while donations fail to match the same pace, particularly in key regions across the country. Montreal, Winnipeg, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and parts of Ontario are among the areas in critical need of support.

"The disparity between sales and donations in these regions is deeply concerning," emphasizes Ted Troughton, Managing Director of The Salvation Army Thrift Store. "For instance, in areas like Montreal, we're facing a significant gap of over 20%. Donations, particularly the ones in the household category, are coming in and out so rapidly that we are struggling to maintain minimum inventory levels."

Donations are at the heart of The Salvation Army Thrift Store operations, enabling the organization to provide clothing and household items to individuals and families facing financial hardships while generating funds to support crucial Salvation Army programs and services nationwide.

"We urge Canadians to donate what they no longer need so we can continue uplifting our local communities. While all donations are welcome, at this moment, we have an urgent need for everyday household items such as bakeware, mixing bowls, pots, pans, small kitchen appliances, cushions, and lighting."

About The Salvation Army Thrift Store:

The Salvation Army Thrift Store (National Recycling Operations) is a non-profit organization and the only national division of The Salvation Army. Through its 95 Thrift Stores across Canada, the organization offers savings on gently used clothing, textiles, and household items while generating funds to support local Salvation Army programs, services, and emergency relief efforts. As one of the country's largest textile collectors and a leader in textile diversion in the charitable sector, The Salvation Army Thrift Store diverted over 94 million pounds of items from landfills last year.

