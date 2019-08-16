The Salvation Army Thrift Store Is All About The Finds This National Thrift Shop Day

"We're very different in what we do and offer as compared to other thrift stores," says Ted Troughton, Managing Director of The Salvation Army Thrift Store, National Recycling Operations. "The goal of our stores is to provide support for The Salvation Army's programs, services and emergency relief efforts which serve the communities where our generous donors, guests and those in need live side by side."

By shopping and donating to The Salvation Army Thrift Store, the community can support local Salvation Army programs, services and emergency relief efforts that provide support to over 1.6 million Canadians each year. The Salvation Army Thrift Store's National Recycling Operation now has stores across the country with a modern day Brigade consisting of over 2,200 employees. Donations of items can be brought to each store's dedicated donor welcome centre everyday.

For a list of participating store locations, visit www.thriftstore.ca. To follow the conversation on social media #ShieldyLovesThrift #SAThrift #ThriftShopDay

About The Salvation Army Thrift Store

The Salvation Army Thrift Store (National Recycling Operations) supports the mission of The Salvation Army in Canada for its communities and social programs by generating funds and making a positive influence. As part of a National charitable organisation, The Salvation Army Thrift Store operates 106 stores across Canada and relies upon the generous donations of guests to help support those in need. For a community needs list and to learn more about The Salvation Army Thrift Store visit www.thriftstore.ca

