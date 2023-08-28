The Salvation Army Thrift Store fears effects on organization from Unifor strike at Langley, BC Warehouse & Distribution Centre

As the strike of warehouse employees and truck drivers continues, The Salvation Army Thrift Store in the greater Vancouver area is experiencing impacts to the organization that could lead to long-term detrimental effects.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army Thrift Store is seeing concerning impacts on its operations due to recent strike action by local warehouse employees and truck drivers and causing concern of how these effects will impact the charity in the future. Last week, a region-wide appeal was sent reluctantly by the organization to urge residents of the Greater Vancouver area to hold onto their donations of gently used clothing & household goods during the strike.

The organization remains hopeful and available to continue negotiations to bring a resolution to this strike, which is undoubtedly impacting their employees and those they serve. (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Thrift Store – National Recycling Operations)

"Without donations, we wouldn't exist," says Ted Troughton, Managing Director of The Salvation Army Thrift Store. "It was a difficult decision to make to ask our communities to hold onto their donations however the safety and well-being of our staff is our number one priority, especially during these trying times. We are confident that our incredibly loyal and generous donors will understand and support us during this time and when we resume normal operations again."

Aside from the appeal to hold onto donations, the charity is also at risk of losing long-time partnerships with municipalities and other community partners due to the inability to fulfil their contractual obligations which could lead to a loss of revenue and jobs in the future.

"Our offers have been generous with no concessions," says Cory Mitic, Territorial Director of Employee & Labor Relations. The organization has offered its employees the opportunity to work more than the 35 hours per week that they do now, however it was ultimately rejected by the employees. "This would be a significant increase in their take home pay and pension during these trying economic times. We remain hopeful and available to continue negotiations to bring a resolution to this strike, which is undoubtedly impacting our employees and those we serve," says Mitic.

About The Salvation Army Thrift Store:

The Salvation Army Thrift Store (National Recycling Operations) is a non-profit organization and the only national division of The Salvation Army. Through its 96 Thrift Stores across Canada, the organization offers savings on gently used clothing, textiles, and household items while generating funds to support local Salvation Army programs, services, and emergency relief efforts. As one of the country's largest textile collectors and a leader in textile diversion in the charitable sector, The Salvation Army Thrift Store diverted over 87 million pounds of items from landfills from April 2022-23.

SOURCE The Salvation Army Thrift Store – National Recycling Operations

For further information: Lindsay Robinson, National Director of Marketing & Communications, The Salvation Army Thrift Store, National Recycling Operations, 905-825-9208 ext. 200, [email protected], www.thriftstore.ca