Salvation Army Urges an Extension for the 2024 Charitable Donations Tax Credit

The recent Canada Post strike has severely impacted charitable donations and an extension to the 2024 tax credit would encourage Canadians to still give

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The recent strike by Canada Post has had a profound impact on The Salvation Army and the charitable sector across Canada. The Salvation Army depends on the last eight weeks of the calendar year to bring in up to 65% of its annual Red Shield Appeal donations. The strike left many donors unable to make their donations.

"Our holiday fundraising has already fallen by 50%, and donors need more time to give," says Lieut.-Colonel John Murray, territorial secretary for communications.

Funds raised during this period help to provide shelter, food, emergency disaster relief, and other vital services. A dramatic shortfall in donations jeopardizes The Salvation Army's ability to provide these essential programs and services in the 400 Canadian communities where they serve.

The Salvation Army is urgently calling on the Government of Canada to take immediate action and extend the period in which Canadians can claim 2024 charitable donations to the end of February 2025.

"We request that Canadians be given additional time to support their favourite causes and assist charities in recovering from donation shortfalls," says Lieut.-Colonel Murray

It's a difficult time for many Canadians. In a recent survey by The Salvation Army, more than half of people accessing food banks are requiring assistance for the first time and parents with children are eating less so their children or family members have a meal.

"Given that, last year, more than three million visits were made to The Salvation Army for assistance such as food security, shelter and emergency disaster relief, the disruption in mail services is a big worry," says Lieut.-Colonel Murray. "People are forced into impossible choices, having to decide between paying for food or rent, Christmas dinner or medication. The need for Salvation Army services continues to grow, particularly during the holiday season when so many individuals and families depend on us for support."

About The Salvation Army: The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with substance-use recovery; long-term care and palliative care; Christmas assistance, such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes, such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

News releases, articles and updated information can be found at www.SalvationArmy.ca.

A list of regional media representatives can be found at:

https://salvationarmy.ca/news-and-media/media-contacts/

SOURCE The Salvation Army

For media inquiries, please contact: Major Jamie Locke, Assistant Territorial Secretary for Communications, The Salvation Army Territorial Headquarters for Canada and Bermuda, 647-684-0785