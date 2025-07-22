Local Charity Donates 400 Roller Bags to The Salvation Army

The donation will be distributed throughout the community from several Salvation Army locations across the region. Vancouver Harbour Light, Belkin House, Grace Mansion, Richmond House Shelter and Victoria Addictions & Rehabilitation Centre all received a number of the bags, as well as Kate Booth House, a safe and confidential shelter providing a supportive environment for women and children escaping violence. These duffle bags will provide a dignified storage solution for individuals navigating housing transitions.

The partnership emerged from Wheels of Faith Foundation's mission to provide practical solutions for individuals experiencing homelessness, starting with a single act of kindness in Langley.

"This is the biggest, most blessed thing that could be happening with Wheels of Faith, with The Salvation Army," says Darla Knight, President and Founder of the Wheels of Faith Foundation. "Their reputation is amazing for helping people ... Couldn't have found a better partnership, for sure."

"These duffel bags will definitely assist with the move, going from one particular phase of their unhoused situation to the next phase … It provides our community members with dignity and practical support during their transition journey," shared Alvin Chong, Director of Community Development for The Salvation Army Belkin Communities of Hope.

For more information about the Wheels of Faith Foundation, visit wheelsoffaith.net

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country.

The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people today and every day in 400 communities across Canada and more than 130 countries around the world.

SalvationArmy.ca

SOURCE The Salvation Army British Columbia Division

For more information, contact: Gina Haggett, [email protected], (604) 834-2164; Darla Faith Knight, [email protected], (604) 649-7004