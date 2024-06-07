The Salvation Army in British Columbia Celebrates National Doughnut Day with a Heartfelt Tribute

National Doughnut Day holds a special significance that traces back to the First World War, where the courageous "Doughnut Lassies" of The Salvation Army selflessly prepared and distributed thousands of fresh doughnuts daily to soldiers in France. These acts of kindness provided a moment of solace and joy amidst the turmoil of war, leaving behind a legacy of care and goodwill that resonates to this day.

"We welcome everyone to celebrate the giving spirit of National Doughnut Day and The Salvation Army. This day represents unity, compassion, and support for our vital services in British Columbia," shared Gina Haggett, Divisional Director for Public Relations.

In celebration of this occasion, The Salvation Army in select locations across the province will be spreading joy by distributing delectable doughnuts on Friday, June 7, in their local communities.

About The Salvation Army:

The Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest providers of social services in the country. In over 50 communities in B.C. and 400 communities across Canada, we share the love of Jesus Christ, provide practical, compassionate support to meet basic human needs and work to be a transforming influence in the communities of our world. With your support, we give people hope today and every day.

