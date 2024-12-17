Kettles Are Falling Short - Your Help is Needed

The Salvation Army Urges British Columbians to Support Local Kettle Campaigns Amid Growing Need

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Families across British Columbia are facing growing financial hardships this holiday season, forcing many to make heartbreaking decisions between food, shelter, and gifts for their children. The Salvation Army is calling on British Columbians to help by supporting its annual Christmas Kettle Campaign.

Christmas Kettle (CNW Group/The Salvation Army British Columbia Division)

With food insecurity at an all-time high and over 50% of food bank users accessing support for the first time, the need is greater than ever. Donations to the kettles stay in local communities, helping provide food, shelter, and other essential services to families in crisis.

The Salvation Army's goal this year is to raise $4.5 million in British Columbia by Christmas Eve. With just days left until Christmas, the organization is urging the public to donate and volunteer to help those in need.

"Many people who are struggling must choose between feeding themselves or feeding their children, or perhaps skipping Christmas to pay rent," says Captain Gina Haggett, director of public relations for The Salvation Army British Columbia Division. "British Columbians have always shown incredible compassion and generosity, and we need their help once again to give hope to those facing an impossible choice this Christmas."

Now until December 24 here's how you can help:

Donate at a Kettle: It's easier than ever to give! Simply tap your credit card or smart phone to donate $20 , $10 , or $5 at one of The Salvation Army's retail partners such as Costco, Walmart, BCLDB stores, London Drugs, and many major shopping malls and grocery stores. Cash and cheque are also always accepted. You can also donate online at SalvationArmy.ca

It's easier than ever to give! Simply tap your credit card or smart phone to donate , , or at one of The Salvation Army's retail partners such as Costco, Walmart, BCLDB stores, London Drugs, and many major shopping malls and grocery stores. Cash and cheque are also always accepted. You can also donate online at Volunteer at a Kettle: Giving your time is just as valuable. Volunteers are the heart of the campaign – individuals, families, businesses, and groups are all welcome to volunteer. Signing up is simple—just visit SalvationArmy.ca/Volunteer to apply.

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country.

The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people today and every day in 400 communities across Canada and more than 130 countries around the world.

