The Salvation Army faces urgent need for volunteers as Christmas approaches

HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army in the Halifax area is putting out an urgent call for volunteers to help meet the increased demand for assistance this Christmas season.

"We are currently facing empty kettle shifts," says Captain Brent Hass, Leader of The Salvation Army in Bedford, Sackville and Dartmouth. "These vacancies mean individuals willing to give to The Salvation Army are unable to, and with the need greater than ever that is not a reality we can allow to continue."

The Salvation Army helps thousands of individuals year-round with feeding programs, Christmas assistance, shelters, life-skill classes, rehabilitation and more. An enormous undertaking only possible because of the generous support of The Salvation Army volunteers who dedicate their time and energy to their communities year after year.

Volunteering with The Salvation Army does more than simply help our communities though, on its own volunteering is a rewarding experience that remains with the volunteer forever.

"I couldn't imagine how fun being a bellringer for The Salvation Army would be," said a past The Salvation Army volunteer, "people were eager to approach and share their story of how The Salvation Army helped them in their moment of need. It was special getting to be a part of that."

The Salvation Army is hopeful that Haligonians will respond to this cry for help by rallying and reaching out to (902) 477-5393 EXT: 0 to sign up for kettle shifts in the Halifax area, or (902) 930-3839 to sign up for kettle shifts in Bedford, Sackville, and Dartmouth. Alternatively, organizations can adopt a kettle for a day. Adopting a kettle is a great way to bond with teammates while simultaneously giving back to the community in a meaningful manner.

Join the Army of Givers and give back to your community today by volunteering with The Salvation Army this Christmas. Even a single volunteer shift makes a difference to the lives of friends and neighbors in our community.

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with substance-use recovery; long-term care and palliative care; Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes, such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

