TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - ICYMI, McDonald's and Crocs fans have been buzzing about a new brand mash-up that could elevate any look, and we can officially confirm that there is truth to the speculation: McDonald's and Crocs are introducing their first-ever collab. Inspired by both Crocs Stars™ and Mickey D's loyalists, the collab will drop with a full line of shoes, socks and Jibbitz™ charms beginning November 14 in more than 30 countries around the world.

From a Classic Clog with a McDonald's spin to a throwback, limited-edition collection inspired by iconic McDonald's characters – Grimace, Birdie and Hamburglar – the new shoes are designed to give consumers a way to live out their unapologetically bold fandom every day. The collab drops on November 14 at 12p.m. EST on Crocs.ca, at Crocs retail locations and select wholesale partners, while supplies last. Follow along on social at @McDonaldsCanada and @Crocs to keep tabs on when the Crocs go on sale.

The full McDonald's x Crocs Collection includes a line of shoes with Jibbitz™ charms available for between $85 – $90 a pair + tax, with socks for $25 each + tax:

Grimace x Crocs Cozzzy Sandal: Inspired by everyone's purple bestie, these sandals lined in faux fur will have you feeling like you're walking a day in Grimace's shoes. The Grimace Cozzzy Sandal features his loveable expression on the straps, comes with his favorite treat – a shake in the form of a Jibbitz™ charm, and can be paired with matching socks.

Birdie x Crocs Classic Clog: Early birds like Birdie will be the first to get these Classic Clogs in her signature yellow and pink, with her favorite menu item – a McDonald's Egg McMuffin – as a Jibbitz™ charm. Birdie fans can put a little extra pep in their step by coupling the clogs with Birdie's winged pink socks.

Hamburglar x Crocs Classic Clog: Feel as stealthy as the Hamburglar himself with these Classic Clogs in the Hamburglar's famous black and white stripes and Jibbitz™ charms featuring his go-to order (a hamburger, of course). Complete the mischief maker's look with a pair of matching socks.

McDonald's x Crocs Classic Clog: For those who want to sport Crocs in a classic McDonald's style, the McDonald's x Crocs Classic Clog is for you. The best part? With new Chicken McNuggets®, World Famous Fries® and Big Mac® Jibbitz™ charms, you can wear your go-to order everywhere you go.

"We love how passionate our guests are about their McDonald's orders, and with this Crocs collaboration they can now boldly express themselves through their footwear," said Alyssa Buetikofer, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald's Restaurants of Canada. "We are so excited to be partnering with Crocs – a brand that truly leads culture – on our first-ever global shoe collab inspired by our beloved McDonaldland characters while supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC)."

The McDonald's x Crocs collab not only fuels a shared brand love, but McDonald's first-ever global shoe collab also supports beloved cause in Ronald McDonalds House Charities® (RMHC). In celebration of the Crocs partnership, McDonald's is stepping up for RMHC and will make a donation to help support families with children who are sick and give access to the medical care and resources they need.

Don't forget to get the limited-edition McDonald's x Crocs collection starting tomorrow, while it's hot.

