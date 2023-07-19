BOUCHERVILLE, QC, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The RONA Foundation, which oversees the philanthropic activities of RONA inc., one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers which operates the Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber banners, will present a total of $500,000 to six non-profit organizations (NPOs) as part of its new Build from the Heart program.

Members of the RONA Foundation Board of Directors join Andrew Iacobucci, Chief Executive Officer, RONA inc. (from left to right): Philippe Element, Vice-President, Sales and Dealer Support, RONA inc.; Catherine Laporte, Vice-President, Marketing, RONA inc.; Mélanie Lussier, Senior Director, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development, RONA inc.; Josée Lafitte, Director of the RONA Foundation; Lyna Pilote, Senior Advisor, Legal Affairs, RONA inc.; Andrew Iacobucci, Chief Executive Officer, RONA inc.; and Jean-Sébastien Lamoureux, Chair of the RONA Foundation’s Board of Directors and Senior Vice-President, RONA Affiliates, Wholesale and Public Affairs, RONA inc. Absent on this photo: Jean Grou, Divisional Vice-President, Finance, RONA inc. (CNW Group/RONA inc.)

Launched on May 11, 2023 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the RONA Foundation, Build from the Heart aims to support NPOs in carrying out projects to revitalize living environments or make it easier to access housing for Canadian populations in need. Following a call for applications that resulted in more than a hundred applications, a selection committee chose the projects of six NPOs from provinces where RONA has stores.

Funds for this program were raised thanks to the generosity of RONA vendors who took part in the RONA Foundation's annual Golf Day, held at Club de Golf La Vallée du Richelieu on July 17. "This day has become an amazing vehicle for solidarity, enabling us to join forces with our vendor partners and make a real difference in the lives of the underprivileged with the funds raised," said Josée Lafitte, Director of the RONA Foundation. "I'd like to extend my warmest thanks to all the vendors who generously contributed to the success of this project through sponsorship or by being there with us at the event yesterday."

List of organizations supported by the Build from the Heart program in 2023

Province Organization name Amount presented Alberta Medicine Hat Women's Shelter Society $50,000 British Columbia Turning Points Collaborative Society $75,000 Manitoba Habitat for Humanity Manitoba $35,000 Ontario Port Colborne Community Association $125,000 Québec Le Petit Patro des Basses-Laurentides $150,000 Saskatchewan SOFIA House $65,000

The distribution of the total $500,000 presented under the program was made in proportion to the distribution of RONA network stores in each province.

To learn more about the projects of the organizations that will receive funding through the Build from the Heart program, visit https://www.ronainc.ca/en/corporate-responsibility/communities/our-campaigns.

About the RONA Foundation

The mission of the RONA Foundation, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023, is to improve the quality of life of Canadians in need by revitalizing their living environments and making it easier to access housing. It aims to help the victims of domestic violence and their children, low-income families, and individuals with specific needs or mental health issues. Through its various programs, the RONA Foundation has a significant and lasting impact on communities across Canada. In 2022, the RONA Foundation donated more than $4 million to more than 300 charities in Canada.

About RONA inc.

RONA inc. is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers headquartered in Boucherville, Québec. The RONA inc. network operates or services some 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores under the Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber banners. With a long and rich history, RONA inc. supports Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 22,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is invited to contribute. RONA inc. has been one of the Montréal region's Top Employers since 2021. As a result of its ongoing efforts in sustainable development, the company was also awarded the Stratégie de développement durable Mercure award in 2022 and is recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. To learn more about the company, visit the website www.ronainc.ca.

