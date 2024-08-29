From September 1 to 30, 2024 , teams at all RONA+, RONA, and Réno-Dépôt corporate stores, as well as those at participating distribution centres and RONA affiliated stores, will be collecting donations for a local charity of their choice.

Nearly 150 Canadian non-profits will benefit from this campaign

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The RONA Foundation, which oversees the philanthropic activities of RONA inc., one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers operating and servicing some 425 corporate and affiliated stores, is launching its 2024 Home Sweet Home campaign, raising funds to revitalize living environments or facilitate access to housing for Canadians in need. The campaign will run from September 1 to 30, 2024, in all RONA network corporate stores, as well as in participating distribution centres and RONA affiliated stores.

In total, the campaign will support nearly 150 Canadian non-profits that help victims of domestic violence and their children, low-income families, and people with disabilities or mental health issues. "Every person should have a safe place to live. That's something I strongly believe in, especially given the issue of access to housing that affects so many Canadians today," says Josée Lafitte, Director of the RONA Foundation.

Significant Local Impact

"Our in-store and distribution centre teams are inspired by this timely cause, and they're motivated because each team chooses the local organization it wants to support. Some non-profits sometimes find it harder to raise donations because they don't have the infrastructure of a big national organization behind them. That, we've got," says Catherine Laporte, Chair of the RONA Foundation Board of Directors and Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Customer Experience at RONA.

RONA network customers across the country will be invited to make a donation to support a local cause during their in-store visits. Online shoppers will also have the chance to participate by making a donation when shopping on rona.ca.

To consult the list of organizations supported in your region, click on the following links:

Visit us at ronainc.ca/en/corporate-responsibility/communities to learn more about the RONA Foundation and the Home Sweet Home campaign. To share this news on social media, please use @RONAEN (Facebook), @RONA (LinkedIn), and @RONAinc (X, formerly Twitter).

About the RONA Foundation

The RONA Foundation is a charitable organization created in 1998. For its 25th anniversary, in 2023, the RONA Foundation redefined its mission, which is to improve the quality of life of Canadians in need by revitalizing their living environments and making it easier to access housing. In particular, it aims to help victims of domestic violence and their children, low-income families, and people living with disabilities or mental health issues. Visit us at ronainc.ca to learn more about the RONA Foundation.

About RONA inc.

RONA inc. is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers headquartered in Boucherville, Québec. The RONA inc. network operates or services some 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores under the RONA+, RONA, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber banners. With a long and rich history, RONA inc. supports Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 21,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is invited to contribute. RONA inc. has been one of the Montréal region's Top Employers since 2021. As a result of its ongoing efforts in sustainable development, the company is recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. To learn more about the company, visit the website www.ronainc.ca.

