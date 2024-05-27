The Foundation's goal is to donate a minimum of $1 million to seven NPOs to support projects that improve living environments or access to housing for vulnerable populations

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, May 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The RONA Foundation, which oversees the philanthropic activities of RONA inc., one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers operating or servicing some 425 corporate and affiliated stores under different banners, is inviting Canadian organizations wishing to benefit from its Build from the Heart program to submit their applications by June 14. In this time of economic uncertainty and housing crisis, this program aims to donate a minimum of $1 million to seven non-profit organizations, one in each province where RONA has stores, to help them carry out their construction or home improvement projects.

RONA Prince Albert’s team (CNW Group/RONA inc.)

Organizations with eligible projects wishing to benefit from the Foundation's support can submit their applications until June 14 by completing the form available here. The selection committee will announce the winning projects in the summer of 2024.

Helping to build stronger communities in these difficult times for vulnerable populations

The RONA Foundation is driven by the desire to make a difference in the lives of many people every day. At a time when access to housing is a challenge, making Canadian populations all the more vulnerable, the Foundation wants to help communities with its Build from the Heart program. The purpose of this program is to provide financial support to NPOs with projects aimed at revitalizing a living environment or making access to housing easier for victims of domestic violence and their children, low-income families, and people with disabilities or mental health issues.

"It's important for us to give back to our communities by enabling people in need to have a safe place to live. After all, it's thanks to them that RONA has been part of the Canadian economic landscape for over 85 years," adds Josée Lafitte, Director of the RONA Foundation.

Discover the commitments and community initiatives of RONA inc. and the RONA Foundation by visiting the ronainc.ca website. To share this news on social media, please use @RONAEN (Facebook), @RONA (LinkedIn), and @RONAinc (X, formerly Twitter).

About the RONA Foundation

The RONA Foundation is a charitable organization created in 1998. For its 25th anniversary, the RONA Foundation redefined its mission, which is to improve the quality of life of Canadians in need by revitalizing their living environments and making it easier to access housing. It aims to help the victims of domestic violence and their children, low-income families, and individuals with disabilities or mental health issues. To find out more about the RONA Foundation, visit its website at https://www.ronainc.ca/en/rona-foundation.

About RONA inc.

RONA inc. is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers and is headquartered in Boucherville, Québec. The RONA inc. network operates or services some 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores under the RONA+, RONA, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber banners. With a long and rich history, RONA inc. has supported Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 21,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is invited to contribute. RONA inc. is one of the Montréal region's Top Employers since 2021. As a result of its ongoing efforts in sustainable development, the company is recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. To learn more about the company, visit the website www.ronainc.ca.

SOURCE RONA inc.

For further information: Media Relations: RONA inc., 514-599-5900, ext. 5271, 1-866-566-3342, [email protected]