A total of $500,000 will be given to eight NPOs to support projects that improve living environments or access to housing for populations in need

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - On May 12, the RONA Foundation will celebrate its 25th anniversary. The organization oversees all the philanthropic activities of RONA inc., one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers which operates the Lowe's, RONA, and Réno-Dépôt banners. To mark the occasion, the foundation has chosen to redefine its mission, giving a whole new meaning to its activities. In addition, the organization is taking advantage of this important milestone to launch Build from the Heart, a brand-new community initiative that will help eight non-profit organizations (NPOs) across the country.

On May 12, the RONA Foundation will celebrate its 25th anniversary. The organization oversees all the philanthropic activities of RONA inc., one of Canada’s leading home improvement retailers which operates the Lowe’s, RONA, and Réno-Dépôt banners. To mark the occasion, the foundation has chosen to redefine its mission, giving a whole new meaning to its activities. In addition, the organization is taking advantage of this important milestone to launch Build from the Heart, a brand-new community initiative that will help eight non-profit organizations (NPOs) across the country. This photo features RONA employees in front of the RONA L’Entrepôt Saint-Bruno store. (CNW Group/RONA inc.)

An inspiring new mission

"To celebrate the foundation's quarter-century, we have adopted a new mission that is fully aligned with RONA inc.'s activities and that will engage our employees, suppliers, affiliated dealers, and customers," explains Jean-Sébastien Lamoureux, Senior Vice-President, RONA Affiliates, Wholesale, and Public Affairs at RONA inc. and chair of the board of the RONA Foundation.

The RONA Foundation's new mission is to improve the quality of life of Canadians in need by revitalizing their living environments or making it easier to access housing. In particular, it aims to help victims of domestic violence and their children, low-income families, and people with disabilities or mental health issues.

Build from the Heart: Celebrating by giving back

The new Build from the Heart donation program aims to support eight NPOs across the country—one in each province or region where RONA has stores—as they carry out projects aligned with the foundation's mission. "It's important for us to give back to our communities, as it's thanks to them that RONA has been part of the Canadian economic landscape for over 80 years," adds Josée Lafitte, Director of the RONA Foundation. RONA and its foundation present approximately $4 million annually to charitable organizations across the country. "Everyone at RONA is really excited about this new program, which will allow us to have an even more meaningful impact on populations in need. Having a safe roof over your head is a basic necessity, but so many people don't have access to this. We want to help change that," she says.

From May 12 to June 9, 2023, organizations interested in the Building with Heart program are invited to submit their application by completing the form available here. The program's selection committee will announce the winning projects in the summer of 2023. A total of $500,000 will be given to the selected NPOs. "It's a great boost for organizations that play a vital role in their communities," says Lafitte.

Visit us at ronainc.ca/en/corporate-responsibility/communities to learn more about the RONA Foundation and its activities. To share this news on social media, please use @RONAcarrieres.careers (Facebook), @RONA (LinkedIn), and @RONAinc (Twitter).

About RONA inc.

RONA inc. is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers and is headquartered in Boucherville, Québec. The RONA inc. network operates or services some 450 corporate and affiliated dealer stores under the Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber banners. With a long and rich history, RONA inc. has supported Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 26,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is invited to contribute. RONA inc. is one of the Montréal region's Top Employers since 2021. As a result of its ongoing efforts in sustainable development, the company was awarded the Stratégie de développement durable Mercure in 2022 and is recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. To learn more about the company, visit the website www.ronainc.ca.

SOURCE RONA inc.

For further information: Media Relations: RONA inc., 514-599-5900, ext. 5271, 1-866-566-3342, [email protected]