MONTRÉAL, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Brian and Mila Mulroney are pleased to announce their personal gift of $1.5 million to the foundations of the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM), the Montreal Heart Institute (MHI) and the Montreal Clinical Research Institute (IRCM), each of which will be receiving $500,000.

With a law degree from Université Laval, Mr. Mulroney, a great philanthropist has demonstrated in recent years his dedication to Quebec institutions that have an impact on society. Having focused on education, Mr. and Mrs. Mulroney now want to contribute to health care.

In recent years, former Prime Minister Mulroney has received oncology treatment at the CHUM from Drs. Paul Perrotte and Cynthia Ménard, at the Montreal Heart Institute from Drs. Jean-Lucien Rouleau, Shaun Selcer and Philippe Lavoie-L'Allier, and at the Montreal Clinical Research Institute (IRCM) from Dr. Rémi Rabasa-Lhoret.

"Like many others, I have been affected by disease. I want to reiterate how grateful I am to have been cared for by the competent and talented teams at these two hospitals and this research institute. With this donation, I would like to express my gratitude for their exemplary professionalism and exceptional contribution to our healthcare system," says Mr. Mulroney.

"We are very touched that Mr. Brian Mulroney and Mrs. Mila Mulroney show their appreciation of the care provided by the CHUM. This major donation will be dedicated to one of the Foundation's five priority areas of development, cancer. We will thus be able to continue to provide the means to CHUM teams to pursue their projects in research, advanced care and teaching," expresses Pascale Bouchard, President and general director of the CHUM Foundation.

"After serving on the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation's Board of Directors for 20 years, Mr. Mulroney's commitment to support the cause continues thanks to this generous financial contribution. Nine out of 10 Canadians over the age of 20 have at least 1 risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Mr. Brian Mulroney and Mrs. Mila Mulroney's announcement gives us hope that we can save even more lives through research, innovation and teaching cutting-edge practices." - Alain Gignac, President of the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation.

"On behalf of our teams and those living with diabetes, we extend our heartfelt thanks to Brian and Mila Mulroney for their generous support and trust," said Marie-Bénédicte Pretty, Executive Director of the IRCM Foundation. The IRCM is committed, through excellence, to offering specialized care that improves the daily lives of people living with rare or complex diseases. At the IRCM Foundation, this donation will enable us to propel innovative projects aimed at improving care, developing more effective treatments and training the next generation of scientists."

About the CHUM Foundation

At the CHUM Foundation, we rally a community of committed donors around the CHUM, a leader in the healthcare system. With their support, we provide a complementary source of funding that drives innovation, accelerates technological development, and enables the CHUM to excel in care, research, and teaching – so that no patient is left behind. https://fondationduchum.com/en

About the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation

Founded in 1977, the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation raises and administers funds to support the Institute's priority and innovative projects and fight cardiovascular diseases, the world's number one cause of mortality. Since its creation, the Foundation has raised more than $380 million in donations. Its donors helped make important discoveries and support specialists, professionals and researchers of the Institute to provide care at the cutting edge of technology to tens of thousands of patients in Quebec.

https://fondationicm.org/en

About the IRCM and its Foundation

The IRCM Foundation supports the Montreal Clinical Research Institute (IRCM) by funding cutting-edge research, technological development and training activities. The IRCM is a world-renowned biomedical research center located in the heart of Montreal's academic community. Founded in 1967, the IRCM was the first research center in Quebec to bring together under one roof basic researchers and clinicians. A unique model at the time, the IRCM is now one of the country's top research centers of excellence. With its 35 research laboratories and 6 subspecialized clinics, the IRCM has distinguished itself in many areas of the life sciences, conducting promising work in immunology, virology, neurobiology, rare diseases and RNA therapeutics, among others. #DrivenByLife https://www.ircm.qc.ca

