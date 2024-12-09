MONTRÉAL, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The CHUM Foundation is proud to announce the new brand ambassadors teaming up with Martin Lafleur to promote the Guy Lafleur Fund. Martin Lafleur will be supported by none other than Guy Carbonneau, former Montreal Canadiens player, head coach and member of the Hockey Hall of Fame, and Dary Laflamme, CEO of Boscus Canada Inc. And, each of their wives—Angelica Viapiano, commercial and residential real estate broker at Remax Crystal, Line Boivin, founder and business manager and Marlène Castonguay, retired health care professional—have generously agreed to round out this dedicated team.

"It's such a great honour to get involved with the Guy Lafleur Fund," says Guy Carbonneau. "Guy was an idol of mine, a real inspiration for me and my hockey career. I was privileged enough to stand by his side on and off the ice. Today, I am proud to carry on this great man's mission."

A New, Ambitious Fundraising Goal

Launched in 2021, the Guy Lafleur Fund has so far raised $3.7 million toward its goal of $5 million. Funding needs are ever greater, however, so the new Fund ambassadors have chosen to be ambitious and double their goal to $10 million! They are dreaming big and trust that the public will heed their call to support the cause so near and dear to Guy Lafleur's heart.

The Guy Lafleur Fund to Grant Four Major Awards for Promising Research Projects

On December 9, four promising research projects in the CHUM Research Centre's personalized medicine program in oncology were unveiled at an exclusive event attended by Guy Lafleur Fund donors, researchers and ambassadors.

All donations to the Guy Lafleur Fund go directly to cancer research at the CHUM Research Centre, a cause that was near and dear to The Flower and remains so for Quebecers everywhere. Under Dr. Réjean Lapointe's leadership, the Centre's researchers, epidemiologists and clinicians have pooled their efforts to establish a personalized oncology care program.

"Thanks to the support of Guy Lafleur Fund donors, we're empowering CHUM Research Centre teams to build a future where the words "incurable," "after-effects" and "side effects" gradually become a thing of the past," says Dary Laflamme.

About the Guy Lafleur Fund

In 2021, after Guy Lafleur was treated for cancer at the CHUM, he chose to join forces with the CHUM Foundation. The fund in Guy's name was born from number 10's deep, sincere desire to rally our community and bring hope to people who, like him, have had or will have a brush with cancer. In 2022, his son Martin became the ambassador of the Guy Lafleur Fund, driven by his sense of compassion and love for family.

Click here to learn more about the Guy Lafleur Fund and the personalized medicine program in oncology

About the CHUM Foundation

The CHUM Foundation brings together a community of committed donors to support the CHUM, a leader in our healthcare system. Our community's support lets us ensure that the CHUM has a complementary source of funding to drive innovation, accelerate its technological development and excel in care, research and teaching—so that no patient is left without hope.

