MONTREAL, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the CHUM Foundation is delighted to announce the generous contribution of $1 million from Scotiabank as part of its major Act faster than disease campaign, which helps the CHUM teams reach their objective in providing Quebecers the best possible care.

From left to right: Vincent Poitout (CHUM), Pierre Laboursodière (Scotiabank), Kim Delisle (PAQ - Projets autochtones du Québec), Dre Stéphanie Marsan (CHUM), Jessica Neicun (CHUM), Mark Mulroney (Scotiabank), Pascale Bouchard (CHUM Foundation). (CNW Group/Fondation du CHUM)

Through this major donation, Scotiabank wishes to support the efforts of the CHUM teams for the Indigenous wellness project: with, by and for Indigenous Peoples, which recognizes their right to have access, without discrimination, to health services and CHUM's medical practices, consistent with the Truth & Reconciliation Commission's Call to Actions.

The clinical and research actions supported by this project aim to identify and overcome critical obstacles to access care in order to bridge disparities and eliminate barriers within the CHUM, and ultimately, in all hospitals across the province.

This support from Scotiabank contributes to building a fairer health system for Indigenous communities, particularly the disadvantaged ones. Pierre Laboursodière, Vice-President, Wealth Management, Private Banking for Eastern Canada, promotes this vision while being involved with numerous Quebec-based community organizations, particularly in the health services field.

Aware of the vital importance of making health care accessible to all, regardless of gender, origin or socio-economic situation, Mr. Laboursodière underlines the power of philanthropy to achieve and accelerate achievements like this one, which make a real difference to those in need and neglected by society.

"Facilitating access to health care for people who come from Indigenous communities is an integral part of a reconciliation process. By supporting this program, we are helping to improve the lives of those impacted and building stronger, more resilient communities," says Mr. Laboursodière.

Find out more about this transformative project and its impact on patients from Inuit and First Nations communities.

Scotiabank - An involvement driven by the vision of a more equitable future

Scotiabank, through the ScotiaRISE program, is committed to investing in initiatives that are dedicated to promoting the economic resilience of disadvantaged groups, while also supporting organizations aspiring to revalorize Indigenous languages and cultures.

"At Scotiabank, we are very proud to anchor our participation in the major fundraising campaign of the CHUM Foundation which, we hope, will contribute to improve the health of all communities," explains Mr. Laboursodière.

"The CHUM Foundation expresses its gratitude to Scotiabank for this exceptional donation, which paves the way for a future in care that is safer, more equitable and adapted to the culture and values of Indigenous Peoples," says Ms. Pascale Bouchard, President and General Director of the CHUM Foundation.

Scotiabank is committed to Reconciliation and is investing in meaningful programs for Indigenous Employees, Clients and Communities. In May of 2023, Scotiabank formalized its commitment to Truth and Reconciliation by embarking on the development of a Truth & Reconciliation Action Plan and by establishing a Truth & Reconciliation team. When launched in October 2024, the Plan will articulate the formal steps in the direction of Reconciliation by supporting pre-existing programs and through the co-development of new consistent, meaningful and progressive actions intended to establish relationships of trust between Scotiabank and Indigenous Employees, Customers and Communities.

About the CHUM Foundation

At the CHUM Foundation, we bring together a community of committed donors around the leader in the health system that is the CHUM. With their support, we provide it with a complementary source of funding that propels innovation, accelerates its technological development, and allows it to excel in care, research, and teaching — so that no patient remains in the dead end.

