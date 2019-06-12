The recommendations are in: It's time for governments to work together on pharmacare - CMA

OTTAWA, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) has always supported the principle that Canadians should have access to prescription medication based on their needs, not their ability to pay. The work of the Advisory Committee on the Implementation of National Pharmacare represents a crucial step forward to ensuring that Canada's health care model delivers on its promise of universality.

The scalable single payer model proposed by the advisory committee will provide an opportunity to achieve savings, consistency and equitable access for all Canadians. The CMA is especially pleased with the recommendation for a low co-payment model, which has been successfully implemented in other countries.

Moving forward, the CMA is hopeful this 184-page report will become a roadmap for providing Canadians with universal access to essential medicines, and that all federal parties will include it as part of their health platform in the upcoming federal election.

The CMA encourages all levels of government – provincial, territorial and federal – to begin immediate planning for the implementation of these recommendations. Other successful cross-governmental initiatives, such as the Canada Pension Plan, are an example of what can be achieved when legislators negotiate with one goal in mind: helping Canadians.

Dr. Gigi Osler

CMA President

Since 1867, the Canadian Medical Association has been the national voice of Canada's medical profession. We work with physicians, residents and medical students on issues that matter to the profession and the health of Canadians. We advocate for policy and programs that drive meaningful change for physicians and their patients.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

For further information: To schedule an interview or for further information, please contact: CMA Media Relations: MediaInquiries@cma.ca, 613-806-1865

Related Links

https://www.cma.ca/

