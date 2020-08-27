The Radiothon raised $1,212,562 for the Children's young patients and their families!

Live on air from outside the Children's P.K. Subban Atrium, 19 young patients' families shared personal stories of how their lives were touched by the exceptional care of the hospital's caring professionals. Despite the pandemic, they wished to express their gratitude to the Montreal Children's Hospital in person at the Foundation's beloved fundraising event.

By adapting to the challenges of Covid-19, the Foundation and its valued partners worked together to ensure the success of this flagship event, all to help sick children and their parents who need this support right now. The generous participation of hospital staff during the Children's Champions interviews also contributed to the success of this year's edition, which complied with optimal infection control measures.

Since 2004, over $25 million has been raised for the Children's thanks to CJAD 800, 95.9 Virgin Radio, CHOM 97 7 and TSN Radio 690. Monies raised go to the Healthy Kids Fund to meet the Hospital's most urgent needs, which include medical and surgical equipment and funding for innovative projects. More than ever before, these donations will help sick children receive the exceptional care for which the Children's is renowned.

The Children's Foundation thanks the Bell Media radio stations as well as our phone bank partner Dormez-vous and Miracle Hour sponsors Belden Canada ULC, Fuel Transport, Larente Baksh and Associates Group at TD Wealth, Pfizer Canada, Revolution Textiles & Home Decor, SNC-Lavalin and the Tenaquip Foundation.

ABOUT THE MONTREAL CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL FOUNDATION

The mission of the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation is to inspire and mobilize the community to support innovation in research, teaching and care at the Montreal Children's Hospital, the pediatric teaching hospital for McGill University's Faculty of Medicine, and pediatric research at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre. Since its inception in 1973, the Foundation has raised over $500 million, which has transformed the lives of sick children through innovative research and teaching projects, and cutting-edge care.

For more information, please visit childrenfoundation.com.

Sylvie Desjardins, Director, Communications, The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation, 514-934-4846, ext. 29276

