MONTREAL, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - When urgent needs arise at The Montreal Children's Hospital, PartnerOne steps up. When the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit desperately needed Giraffe incubators to protect the hospital's most fragile newborns, PartnerOne didn't hesitate–they were the first to give. When the operating rooms needed ultrasound machines to provide the best possible care for children undergoing complex surgeries, PartnerOne was there.

PartnerOne also supported a compassionate fund so children could receive complex dental procedures, allowing then to live healthy, confident lives.

A mother holding her sick child. (CNW Group/The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation)

PartnerOne's unwavering dedication to The Montreal Children's Hospital is helping to relieve the pain and suffering of children and provide them with the care and treatments they need and deserve, regardless of the circumstances. In recent years, PartnerOne has given over $1.1 million to help thousands of sick children and their families.

"PartnerOne is committed to funding essential programs, equipment, and initiatives to reduce the suffering of seriously ill or injured children and support their recovery," said Dan Charron, Founder and CEO, PartnerOne. "Our priority is impact – making a real difference, where and when it's needed most."

"The team behind PartnerOne doesn't just give—they lean in with their heart and expertise, responding to the urgent needs of our young patients. Their support has brought comfort, relief, and hope to so many, and we are profoundly grateful for their partnership," said Renée Vézina, President of The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation.

Thanks to donors like PartnerOne, The Montreal Children's Hospital provides highly specialized lifesaving, compassionate care to some of the sickest children in Quebec.

