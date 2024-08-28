Leading members of Quebec's business community take part in the 28th annual Golf Tournament of the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation

This charitable event raises $861,623 to fund postdoctoral surgical training and follow-up care for children with complex medical needs

MONTREAL, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Yesterday, at the Royal Montreal Golf Club, Quebec's business leaders traded jackets and suits for Bermuda shorts, skirts and golf clubs to take part in a golf tournament benefiting a worthy cause: The Montreal Children's Hospital (The Children's). The 28th annual golf tournament achieved an impressive fundraising total of $861,623. Since its inception in 1994, this flagship event has raised over $18 million. Moreover, participants enjoyed playing on a meticulously maintained course just before the arrival of some of golf's most prominent figures for another prestigious tournament.

From left to right: Tournament Co-Chair: Isabelle Marcoux, C.M., Executive Chair of the Board, Transcontinental inc., Charles-Edouard Morin, President of the Tournament Organizing Committee, Renée Vézina, President, Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation, and Norman E. Hébert, Chairman of the Board, Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation. Absent from photo: Mitch Garber, C.M., Tournament Co-Chair. (CNW Group/The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation)

The tournament's success can be attributed to the commitment of its organizing committee, which is co-chaired by Isabelle Marcoux, C.M., Executive Chair of the Board, Transcontinental Inc., and Mitch Garber, C.M. Additionally, the generosity of the participating golfers and the steadfast support of sponsors have played a crucial role in this achievement.

"The Montreal Children's Hospital provides essential care for children facing health challenges across Quebec. By supporting this annual tournament, we empower the Hospital and its exceptional team to continue their life-saving efforts and uphold their commitment to excellence," stated Ms. Marcoux. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the organizing committee, our generous golfers, and our sponsors. Your unwavering support for The Children's and for sick children and their families is truly inspiring."

"It's extraordinary to see the business community rallying behind The Children's," says Mitch Garber. "More than ever, our healthcare system relies on the generosity of donors to deliver exceptional patient care, educational excellence and scientific discovery. Philanthropy is essential to ensuring that sick children and pregnant women receive the care and support they need to enjoy a brighter, better future."

Supporting fellowships and children with complex illnesses

Proceeds from the annual Tournament go toward funding postdoctoral surgical fellowships. Young surgeons from around the world come to The Children's to enhance their surgical knowledge and technical skills and advance innovative pediatric surgery. The fellowships also enable the Hospital to attract and hire some of the brightest and most talented young surgeons.

The Tournament also supports the Complex Care team, which has established Canada's first integrated care centre. The centre's goal is to ensure seamless care delivery. This includes communication between healthcare professionals to optimize health outcomes, improve quality of life and ease the burden on families navigating our complex healthcare system.

The members of the Tournament Organizing Committee played a leading role in organizing this flagship event: Charles-Edouard Morin, President; George Alexopoulos, George Antypas, Matt Budd; Scott Jones; Ray Lacharite; Francis Martin; Peter Morton; George Papp; Mark Pathy; Greg Rokos; Jason Tsadilas; and Danial Zeppetelli.

"The Children's Foundation Golf Tournament is a great example of solidarity and compassion," says Charles-Edouard Morin, organizing committee president. "Through our combined efforts, we are making a real difference in the lives of children, teens and pregnant women, bringing them hope and healing."

"Philanthropy is a powerful lever that transforms not only the lives of those it touches but also the hearts of those who give, setting off a chain reaction of compassion and change that ripples throughout society," says Renée Vézina, President of The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation. "Every dollar raised improves the quality of care, ensuring the best possible treatment and support for children with life-limiting medical conditions. My warmest thanks to Mitch Garber, Isabelle Marcoux, Charles-Edouard Morin, and the entire organizing committee for their unwavering dedication. Our sincere thanks also to our valued sponsors and enthusiastic golfers for their invaluable support."

The 28th Annual Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation Golf Tournament was made possible thanks to the generous support of our sponsors. In the Platinum category, we extend our gratitude to the 11:11 Charitable Foundation, National Bank, and Nova. In the Gold category, we thank Delmar International Inc, Dickson Golf, The Gustav Levinschi Foundation, Mavrik Corp, Pipe & Piling Supplies Ltd, and Psycho Bunny.

About The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation (The Children's Foundation)

The mission of The Children's Foundation is to inspire and mobilize the community to support innovation in clinical care, research and teaching in pediatric and maternal-fetal care at The Montreal Children's Hospital (The Children's), the pediatric teaching hospital of McGill's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, and the Child Health and Human Development Program (CCHD) of the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre, one of Canada's top three research centres. Our major fundraising initiative, the Unexpected Ways to Heal campaign, aims to raise $200 million by 2026. Funds raised will advance groundbreaking projects in pediatric and maternal-fetal care that will push the envelope on an international scale and help The Children's to find Unexpected Ways to Heal. Since its founding in 1973, the Foundation has raised over $700 million, which has helped sick children from across Quebec and around the world get back on their feet and return to their mischievous ways. Because a bratty kid is a healthy kid. Please visit childrenfoundation.com for more information.

