QUÉBEC, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ -Today, Québec Ombudsman Marc-André Dowd tabled his 2021-2022 Annual Report at the National Assembly.

Year after year, the Québec Ombudsman's Annual Report examines serious shortcomings in health services and social services, such as understaffing, red tape and service cuts. Since the appearance of COVID-19, public services have been able to innovate and adopt new practices to cope with the pandemic. The Québec Ombudsman feels that the authorities must continue on that course with a view to responding to disquieting problems in health services and social services.

"The system can turn around quickly in times of crisis, so why is there such resistance to change when it comes to resolving problems of access to residential resources, mental health professionals or support services for troubled youth?" the Québec Ombudsman wonders.

Pressing needs and disturbing deficiencies

Respite places in public network resources for the informal caregivers of people with disabilities are increasingly rare because these places are often changed into regular residential places. Respite as an option plays a crucial role in enabling people to continue living at home and in preventing burnout for the people who take care of them.

In November 2021 , the Québec Ombudsman released a special report on how residential and long-term care centres (CHSLDs) managed the COVID-19 crisis during the first wave of the pandemic. The report homes in on major flaws which the care environments and the authorities often had long known about.

In Québec, CISSS and CIUSSS mechanisms for access to public residential resources get 21,000 applications each year. After investigating, the Québec Ombudsman published a special report describing the dysfunction within these mechanisms that cause lengthy wait times, for example.

During a family intervention, Direction de la protection de la jeunesse (DPJ) staff removed a newborn and took the baby to the hospital without the mother understanding why. In shock, she was told after the fact that the complaint to the DPJ was unfounded. The Québec Ombudsman insisted to the DPJ sections concerned that families must always be treated respectfully.

A few figures

Among the main grounds for complaint, four causes for dissatisfaction with the health and social services network are cited most often:

Poor service quality (23.6%)

Failure to respect citizens' rights (18.2%)

Failings in staff competence or behaviour (12.8%)

Lengthy wait times (11.5%)

In 2021-2022, the Québec Ombudsman intervened regarding:

39 of the 52 health and social services institutions

11 of the 88 other institutions associated with the health and social services network

59 private seniors' residences

15 community organizations

6 prehospital emergency services

2 private residential resources for vulnerable client populations

Follow up on the report about the COVID-19 crisis in CHSLDs

In its final report on the first wave of COVID-19 in CHSLDs, the Québec Ombudsman asked the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux (MSSS) to send it an action plan no later than January 2022 in response to its recommendations. MSSS produced such an action plan indicating that several courses of action are underway. Exchanges between MSSS and the Québec Ombudsman are ongoing. The Québec Ombudsman has committed to tracking follow-up every year in its Annual Report. This year, it chose to publish an update in the form of a table on its website (in French only).

