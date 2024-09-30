QUÉBEC CITY, Sept. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - On the fifth anniversary of the tabling of the report of the Commission of Inquiry into relations between Indigenous and certain public services in Québec: listening, reconciliation and progress (Viens Commission), Ombudsperson Marc-André Dowd announced that he would produce a thematic follow-up on the Commission's impact on youth protection in Indigenous communities.

A follow-up report on youth protection

In its first follow-up report on the Viens Commission's 142 calls for action, the Protecteur du citoyen analyzed these recommendations as they apply to five sectors: police services, correctional services, justice services, health services and social services, along with youth protection. One of the issues discussed was the need to focus on self-determination in order to achieve concrete results in the area of First Nations and Inuit youth protection.

Today, following a prioritization exercise and in co-construction with the members of the Advisory Circle made up of representatives of First Nations and Inuit organizations, the Protecteur du citoyen begins work on its thematic report on youth protection. The report will focus in particular on the issues that hinder the implementation of youth protection calls for action.

The main players involved have already been informed that this year, the Protecteur du citoyen will be conducting an in-depth assessment of the progress made in this sector and of the many remaining challenges.

Follow-up on all calls for action

The Protecteur du citoyen will also continue updating the table assessing the implementation of the Commission's 142 calls for action concerning the other public services concerned. This updated data will be available over the coming year and make it possible to take stock of entire areas of government action in terms of public services to First Nations and Inuit.

In tribute to the families of the victims

On this National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, the Ombudsperson reiterates his sincere commitment to First Nations and Inuit communities, and pays tribute to the thousands of children who were victims of residential schools, as well as to all the survivors, families and communities affected.

His thoughts are also with Joyce Echaquan. Because of her courage, the hideous nature of discriminatory practices was shown to the world. Thanks to her, respect for the rights and cultural security of First Nations and Inuit in Québec's public services has gained greater prominence in the public arena, pending long-awaited sustainable progress.

SOURCE Protecteur du citoyen

Information: Carole-Anne Huot, person in charge of media relations, Phone: (418) 646-7143/Cell: (418) 925-7994, Email: [email protected]