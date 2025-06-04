QUÉBEC CITY, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Ombudsperson Marc-André Dowd released an investigation report entitled Directeur de l'état civil – Accélérer la transmission des certificats de décès, par respect pour les citoyens (Québec Register of Civil Status – Expediting the transmission of death certificates, out of respect for citizens).

In Québec, the Directeur de l'état civil (DEC), which reports to the Ministère de l'Emploi et de la Solidarité sociale, is responsible for recording life events in the register of civil status and issuing copies of records and certificates relating thereto. For citizens, obtaining a death certificate from the DEC is a prerequisite for settling an estate.

From May to August 2024 alone, the Protecteur du citoyen received an exceptional number of complaints – more than 700 – alleging unreasonable delays in the transmission of death certificates. The situation was so serious that a special investigation was conducted.

During our investigation, we found that some of the measures taken by the DEC were helping to reduce delays. However, corrective action is still needed to ensure more satisfactory and lasting improvements. We are making 11 recommendations to the DEC and hope that they will be implemented quickly, out of respect for citizens.

-Marc-André Dowd

Serious repercussions after the loss of a loved one

While waiting for a death certificate, financial institutions usually freeze the deceased's assets. This means that the deceased's relatives do not have access to the funds they need to meet the deceased's ongoing obligations. Moreover, for many people, the grieving process does not truly begin until the estate has been settled.

Delays

The Protecteur du citoyen's investigation identified five causes for long delays:

A rise in deaths

Work processes

IT systems and tools

Human resources

Third parties

The Protecteur du citoyen's recommendations

The Protecteur du citoyen's recommendations address various improvements that need to be made. The DEC must organize its registration services to keep pace with projected surges in the number of deaths. It must also reinstate a quality assurance process that was abandoned in 2023. The DEC must also modernize its IT infrastructure. Lastly, it must inform citizens (by telephone and online) when registration waiting times exceed those promised.

When the DEC imposes delays on citizens that complicate the settlement of an estate, the administrative issues can cause anxiety for bereaved families. This is not just about access to a document; it's a difficult time in people's lives. They have to deal with complex procedures while coping with grief and distress.

-Marc-André Dowd

For more information, see the special report .

