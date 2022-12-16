MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA), the organization designated by RECYC-QUÉBEC to implement the expansion and modernization of the deposit system, is pleased to announce the formation of its board of directors.

The QBCRA will be responsible for establishing and implementing a modernized deposit system for 100 ml to 2 L ready-to-drink beverage containers, in plastic, glass and aluminum across the province by the end of 2023. The goal is to recover and recycle approximately 4.5 billion containers yearly.

"The Board of Directors of the Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association is comprised of experienced administrators representing the entire industry. Together, they will unite their efforts to support the QBCRA management in the implementation of an expanded and modernized deposit system that is efficient and accessible throughout Quebec," said Normand Bisson, acting President and CEO of the QBCRA at the close of the first meeting.

Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association's Board of Directors

The 14 directors who serve on the QBCRA Board of Directors are:

Ms. Marie-Josée Amyot, Vice President Finance, Naya Waters

Mr. Jean Bigaouette , Vice President of Purchasing, Agropur

, Vice President of Purchasing, Agropur Mr. Patrick Charbonneau , Vice President Sales and distribution, Canada , Pepsico

, Vice President Sales and distribution, , Pepsico Mr. Robert Delisle , Director of Operations, Eastern Canada , Coca-Cola Canada

, Director of Operations, , Coca-Cola Canada Ms. Édith Filion, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ)

Mme Caroline Lavoie , Regional Director of Government and Industry Relations, Quebec and Atlantic, Arterra Wines Canada

, Regional Director of Government and Industry Relations, and Atlantic, Arterra Wines Canada M. Michel McArthur , Vice president of Operations, Eska

, Vice president of Operations, Eska M. Alain Ménard, Vice President Business Development and Commercial Relations, Affiliate Merchants, Sobeys

Ms. Marie-Ève Myrand, Executive Director, Association des microbrasseries du Québec (Quebec Microbreweries Association)

Mr. Martin-Pierre Pelletier , Representative, Alex Coulombe

, Representative, Mr. Philippe Roy , General Manager, Quebec Brewers Association

, General Manager, Quebec Brewers Association Ms. Cynthia Shanks , Senior Director of Communications and Sustainability, Keurig Dr Pepper Canada

, Senior Director of Communications and Sustainability, Keurig Dr Pepper Canada Ms. Amélie Toupin, Senior Director of Sales Operations and Government Affairs, Sleeman Breweries

Ms. Annick Van Campenhout , Vice President Food Progress and Sustainable Development, Conseil de la transformation alimentaire du Québec (Food Processing Council of Quebec )

The Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association

The Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA) was created by the producers of beverages distributed in containers in Quebec. It was designated as the deposit system management organization by RECYC-QUÉBEC on October 24, 2022. Its mandate is to develop and manage the deposit system for beverage containers according to the principle of Extended producers' responsibility (EPR). The obligations of the AQRCB arise from the Regulation for the development, implementation and financial support of a deposit system for certain containers enacted in June 2022. For more information, visit www.onconsigne.ca and www.aqrcb.org.

