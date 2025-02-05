The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation to ring TMX closing bell on Feb. 6th to celebrate Launch of Carry The Fire initiative

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Join members of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation (The PMCF) on February 6th to celebrate the launch of their bold and inspiring campaign, Carry The Fire, by ringing the TMX closing bell at 120 Adelaide Street West in Toronto.

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Carry The Fire (CNW Group/Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation)

In response to a projected 77% increase in new cancer cases over the next 25 years, including a concerning increase among millennials, The PMCF has launched a new brand campaign, Carry The Fire. This powerful initiative aims to bring Canadians together and change the way we think and talk about cancer, with the ultimate goal of creating a world free from the fear of cancer. The campaign serves as a beacon of hope for cancer patients and their families and builds on Princess Margaret Cancer Centre's global reputation for groundbreaking research and exceptional care.

While cancer diagnoses are on the rise, in Canada, the five-year average survival rate for all cancers combined has also increased from 50% in the early 1980s to approximately 63% today. This marks a significant improvement since the 1940s when survival rates were around 25%. Carry The Fire underscores the critical importance of The Princess Margaret's work in early detection, innovative treatments, and comprehensive support for patients.

Ringing the closing bell will be Angela Murphy, Chief Development Officer, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. She will be joined by Board members and employees of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

Join us. Learn how you can get involved and visit CARRYTHEFIRE.CA.

ABOUT THE PRINCESS MARGARET CANCER FOUNDATION

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest cancer charity. We're dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's leading cancer research and treatment centres, known for its breakthrough discoveries that transform patient outcomes. Together, our work benefits cancer patients everywhere in our mission to create a world free from the fear of cancer. Through philanthropy, fundraising events, and our world-leading lottery program, we're changing how the world understands, prevents, diagnoses, and treats cancer, benefitting patients at The Princess Margaret, throughout Canada, and around the world.

