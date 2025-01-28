The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Offers Hope Amid Predicted Surge in Cancer Cases with Carry The Fire Initiative

Groundbreaking brand campaign to address expected 77% rise in new cancer cases over next 25 years, including an alarming rise among millennials

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Since opening its doors in 1958, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network has established itself as a global leader in cancer diagnostics, research, and treatment. Its world-first discoveries range from the discovery of stem cells, the basis of bone marrow transplants, to the cloning of the T-cell receptor, which allowed cancer researchers to pioneer the field of immunotherapy, as well as the world's first lumpectomy combined with radiation, eliminating radical mastectomies for millions of people with breast cancer. Despite many advancements, the number of cancer cases is rising worldwide, with a concerning increase among younger generations. By 2050, it is projected that new cancer cases will surge globally by 77%, with millennials facing the most significant increase, underscoring the critical importance of the work of Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. To unite all Canadians in a collective effort to transform cancer outcomes, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation has launched a new brand campaign called Carry The Fire, which conveys a message of hope for a world free from the fear of cancer.

Carry The Fire resonates with cancer patients and their loved ones who rely on world-leading diagnostics, innovative research, novel treatments, and exceptional care. This inspiring new brand will be implemented across all public engagement and fundraising initiatives, including lotteries and events, acting as a beacon of hope for cancer patients here in Canada and around the globe. It will also be a key springboard for a historic fundraising campaign The Princess Margaret will launch publicly in 2026.

"Imagine a world free from the fear of cancer. We can. It's why we Carry The Fire," said Dr. Miyo Yamashita, President and CEO of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. "A cancer diagnosis has historically been met with fear of the worst possible outcome. Carry The Fire serves as a symbol for changing how we think and talk about cancer, and we believe it will ignite new hope for current and future generations."

With its research, education, and care ranked among the best in the world, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre has a global impact on cancer patients everywhere. Carry The Fire and our fundraising efforts will amplify these efforts in many ways, including:

Early Detection: Preventing cancer before it happens.

Researchers are improving patient survival and quality of life by increasing early-stage cancer diagnoses and enhancing prevention programs. This includes a revolutionary liquid biopsy blood test that detects cancer at its earliest stages. Early detection significantly increases the likelihood of successful treatment, with cure rates improving by five- to tenfold for some cancers.

Innovative Treatments: Better, more tailored therapies.

Princess Margaret Cancer Centre is pioneering new targeted treatments like theranostics and advanced immunotherapies, next-generation surgical robotics, and more precise, targeted cancer medicines. These treatments have the potential to eventually replace traditional chemotherapy and ease the physical challenges often associated with cancer care.

Comprehensive Support: Addressing the full range of needs of cancer patients.

Cancer patients and their loved ones encounter a wide range of emotions, including fear, anxiety, and loneliness, as well as long-term side effects from many treatments. Committed to alleviating the emotional challenges often associated with cancer, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre leads several cancer mental health initiatives and world-leading research in cancer supportive care, including a specialized program dedicated to young people facing cancer and Canada's only clinic for caregivers of cancer patients.

"Our world-leading experts are at the forefront of new discoveries and breakthroughs in cancer prevention, early detection, diagnostics, and treatment, improving outcomes for patients here in Canada and around the globe," said Dr. Kevin Smith, President and CEO of University Health Network (UHN).

Cancer is on the rise; however, survival rates are higher than ever before:

In Canada , the five-year average survival rate for all cancers combined has increased from 50% in the early 1980s to approximately 63% today. This marks a significant improvement since the 1940s when survival rates were around 25%.

, the five-year average survival rate for all cancers combined has increased from 50% in the early 1980s to approximately 63% today. This marks a significant improvement since the 1940s when survival rates were around 25%. While most cancers predominantly affect older individuals, cases among those under 50 have increased by nearly 80% since the early 1990s.

More than one million people under 50 die from cancer each year, and experts predict that this number will rise by 21% by 2030.

"Seeing an increase in younger patients at the cancer centre is a global reality that we must address urgently," according to Dr. Keith Stewart, Director, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and Vice President, Cancer, UHN. "Our physicians, researchers, and staff work tirelessly on the most challenging and rarest forms of cancer in the country, developing personalized treatment plans along with the necessary medical and emotional support for every patient, while also improving standards of cancer care everywhere through our world-leading research."

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest cancer charity. We're dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's leading cancer research and treatment centres, known for its breakthrough discoveries that transform patient outcomes. Together, our work benefits cancer patients everywhere in our mission to create a world free from the fear of cancer. Through philanthropy, fundraising events, and our world-leading lottery program, we're changing how the world understands, prevents, diagnoses, and treats cancer, benefitting patients at The Princess Margaret, throughout Canada, and around the world.

