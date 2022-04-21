The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation names Starlight Investments as Title Sponsor for the 2022 Journey to Conquer Cancer

The North American real estate company steps forward to help make progress against cancer, one of the most important global health challenges

TORONTO, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation has announced the Toronto-based real estate investment and asset management firm Starlight Investments as the 2022 Title Sponsor for the signature Journey to Conquer Cancer event. Taking place on September 11th, thousands of Canadians will rally together for the annual walk that raises funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre – one of the top five cancer research centres in the world.

For Starlight Investments, one of Canada's leading developers of purpose-built rental housing and mixed-use developments, this partnership with The Princess Margaret, a known leader in cancer breakthroughs and exceptional patient care, reinforces its commitment to fostering vibrant and healthy communities. As a dedicated supporter of The Princess Margaret, the team behind Starlight Investments has cumulatively raised over $100,000 for cancer research and care through The Journey since The Foundation established the event ten years ago.

"At Starlight, we believe in the lasting value of complete communities and pride ourselves in being actively engaged in the communities in which we operate. The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation's Journey to Conquer Cancer is a long-valued cause for Starlight. We are proud to mark our tenth consecutive year supporting this incredible organization as the 2022 Title Sponsor of Journey to Conquer Cancer. Together, we hope to make a meaningful difference in the future of cancer research," says Daniel Drimmer, Chief Executive Officer at Starlight Investments.

At the very heart of The Journey is the unwavering commitment to support the 2 in 5 Canadians facing cancer. While considerable progress has been made against cancer, the disease continues to affect Canadians at an alarming rate as the number of new diagnoses is expected to increase by 40% between 2015 and 2030.

"We're thrilled to have our longstanding partner Starlight Investments step forward as the Title Sponsor for the 2022 Journey to Conquer Cancer," says Steve Merker, Vice President, Corporate & Community Partnerships at The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. "We depend on the support of purpose-driven partners like Starlight Investments to deliver meaningful experiences for our passionate community of supporters, who are united in their mission to accelerate life-saving cancer research and care at The Princess Margaret, and around the world."

Returning this year as an in-person event, participants will take part in a 1 km, 3 km or 5 km walk or run that starts at Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto, Ontario, followed by a family-friendly breakfast and celebratory activities. Supporters can also participate virtually from anywhere across Canada and around the world by embarking on a walk or run in their own community.

To learn more about Starlight Investments Journey to Conquer Cancer, register for the event or donate towards cancer research, please visit journey2conquer.ca.

About The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest and leading cancer charity, dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's top five cancer research centres known for its game-changing scientific achievements and exceptional patient treatment and care. Through philanthropy, events, our world-leading home lottery program, and commercialization initiatives, we make possible the critical funding required to accelerate cancer research, education, and clinical care -- benefitting patients at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, throughout Canada and the world. www.thepmcf.ca

About Starlight Investments

Starlight Investments is a privately held Toronto-based, full service, multi-family and commercial real estate investment and asset management company driven by an experienced team of over 300 professionals. The company currently manages over $25.0 billion of direct real estate as well as real estate investment securities. Investment vehicles include institutional joint ventures, True North Commercial REIT, Starlight U.S. Multi-Family Funds, the Northview Fund and Starlight Capital Funds. Starlight Investment's portfolio consists of approximately 73,000 multi-residential units across Canada and the U.S. and over 8.0 million square feet of commercial properties. Please visit us at www.starlightinvest.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/starlight-investments-ltd-

