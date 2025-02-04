The podcast explores the powerful intersection of patient stories and innovative cancer research and treatments, featuring experts and patients from The Princess Margaret.

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - In recognition of World Cancer Day, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation (PMCF) is proud to launch Carry The Fire, its debut podcast hosted by legendary Canadian broadcaster, Lisa LaFlamme. This powerful, eight-episode series brings to light the personal stories of cancer patients who have faced extraordinary challenges alongside the doctors, researchers and nurses spearheading world-changing advancements in treatment at The Princess Margaret.

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Launches Carry The Fire – A Groundbreaking Podcast Hosted by Legendary Broadcaster Lisa LaFlamme (CNW Group/Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation)

"With 2 in 5 Canadians expected to receive a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime, cancer affects us all," said Lisa LaFlamme, host of Carry The Fire. "At The Princess Margaret, groundbreaking progress is being made every day, and our podcast will offer a candid, human perspective on the real-life journeys of patients, families and loved ones. Through these intimate conversations, we hope to ease the fear surrounding cancer and bring comfort and hope to those who need it most."

The series kicks off with a special World Cancer Day episode featuring Tennille Rose Will, an artist and mother who was diagnosed with colon cancer during the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tennille shares her emotional journey, including the pivotal role her childhood best friend, Hollywood star Rachel McAdams, played as her main support during that time. Together, they shine a light on the critical contributions of caregivers, with expert insights from Dr. Sarah Hales, a leading researcher in the psychosocial aspects of caregiving.

"Caregivers often don't get the recognition they deserve. My friends, Rachel and Anne, were my lifelines," said Tennille Rose Will. "I was so overwhelmed with gratitude for all my friends and family in their unwavering support. Without their love and commitment, I don't know if I would've had the same triumphant outcome."

Upcoming episodes will feature remarkable personal stories and descriptions of groundbreaking treatments, including:

Jeanne Beker – The celebrated TV host and fashion editor who faced a breast cancer diagnosis with courage while discovering cutting-edge treatments at The Princess Margaret.

– The celebrated TV host and fashion editor who faced a breast cancer diagnosis with courage while discovering cutting-edge treatments at The Princess Margaret. David Lahey – A patient who benefited from the trailblazing Tumour Immunotherapy Program at The Princess Margaret, receiving treatment that trained his own immune system to fight his terminal cancer.

– A patient who benefited from the trailblazing Tumour Immunotherapy Program at The Princess Margaret, receiving treatment that trained his own immune system to fight his terminal cancer. Luana Locke – A patient with a rare genetic mutation who overcame cancer six times thanks to advancements in early detection at The Princess Margaret.

– A patient with a rare genetic mutation who overcame cancer six times thanks to advancements in early detection at The Princess Margaret. Sangita Patel – The TV personality who shares how a rare cancer diagnosis reshaped her outlook on life and the one surgeon in Canada who could help her.

– The TV personality who shares how a rare cancer diagnosis reshaped her outlook on life and the one surgeon in who could help her. Alicia Mathlin – A cancer patient and therapist who shares her own journey of choosing to stop physical treatment and instead rely on a world-leading psychosocial team.

– A cancer patient and therapist who shares her own journey of choosing to stop physical treatment and instead rely on a world-leading psychosocial team. Atoosa Rashid – A young adult navigating her colon cancer diagnosis with support from The Princess Margaret's unique Adolescent and Young Adult program.

– A young adult navigating her colon cancer diagnosis with support from The Princess Margaret's unique Adolescent and Young Adult program. Paul Carleton – A participant who shows us the importance of clinical trials to help improve patient outcomes.

Each episode of Carry The Fire is a window into the human side of cancer treatment, showcasing the resilience and strength of those fighting the disease, and the medical professionals who are driving progress to create a world free from the fear of cancer.

To learn more or subscribe, visit CARRYTHEFIRE.CA/Podcast or listen on your preferred podcast platform.

ABOUT THE PRINCESS MARGARET CANCER FOUNDATION

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest cancer charity. We're dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's leading cancer research and treatment centres, known for its breakthrough discoveries that transform patient outcomes. Together, we Carry The Fire for cancer patients everywhere in our mission to create a world free from the fear of cancer. Through philanthropy, fundraising events, and our world-leading lottery program, we're changing how the world understands, prevents, diagnoses, and treats cancer, benefitting patients at The Princess Margaret, throughout Canada, and around the world.

