The Princess Margaret and University Health Network Receive a $1 Million Donation to Revolutionize Cancer Diagnostics Across Ontario

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and University Health Network (UHN) are honoured to announce an impactful $1 million donation from The Savvas Chamberlain Family Foundation to help revolutionize cancer diagnostics and care across Ontario. This cornerstone gift will grow The Princess Margaret/UHN's digital pathology network, enhancing the speed and accuracy of cancer diagnoses while connecting healthcare providers and giving equitable access to patients and communities across the province.

"I believe in the future of health care in Canada, a home where my family and I have had wonderful opportunities to grow, building successful businesses and a full life," said Dr. Savvas Chamberlain, who immigrated from Cyprus to Canada at a young age after his university studies in Britain. His passion for innovation and entrepreneurial spirit continue to fuel his philanthropic goals in medicine and technology, in partnership with his wife Christine, board member and special projects coordinator with The Savvas Chamberlain Family Foundation. "We will continue giving back to the community and hope this gift can help transform cancer outcomes in Canada and around the world."

The ultra high-resolution images created by digital pathology can integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into diagnostics for cancer and other diseases, helping pathologists detect and diagnose cancer faster and more accurately than with traditional glass slides. It will also make virtual consultations possible, enhancing the diagnostic process locally and in remote communities.

"We are incredibly grateful for this visionary gift," said Dr. George Yousef, Medical Director of the Laboratory Medicine Program at The Princess Margaret/UHN. "It will enable us to provide faster, more accurate cancer diagnoses to patients across Ontario, across Canada, and beyond, learning more about cancer diagnostics than we ever thought possible."

The Princess Margaret/UHN operates Canada's largest hospital diagnostic lab and one of the largest academic labs in the world. Its Laboratory Medicine Program (LMP) already provides the majority of pathology services to 29 partner hospitals across Ontario, and this gift will expand its digital pathology network to even more healthcare centres.

"This will have a profound impact for patients in Northern Ontario, in particular, and will increase equity and access to advanced diagnostics in remote communities," says Dr. Yousef. The Chamberlain family's donation will also support the digitization of UHN's extensive archive of over 10 million pathology slides, accelerating research and enabling new insights into cancer treatment and care.

"We are incredibly thankful to Dr. Chamberlain and for the Savvas Chamberlain Family Foundation's leadership and vision," said Dr. Miyo Yamashita, President & CEO of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. "By advancing digital pathology, we will learn more about cancer and cancer diagnostics, and can help us create a world free from the fear of cancer."

About The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest cancer charity. We're dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's leading cancer research and treatment centres, known for its breakthrough discoveries that transform patient outcomes. Together, our work benefits cancer patients everywhere in our mission to create a world free from the fear of cancer. Through philanthropy, fundraising events, and our world-leading lottery program, we're changing how the world understands, prevents, diagnoses, and treats cancer, benefitting patients at The Princess Margaret, throughout Canada, and around the world.

About The Savvas Chamberlain Family Foundation

The Savvas Chamberlain Family Foundation seeks to support organizations in their efforts to tackle society's greatest challenges of improving the well-being of all, and in their efforts to make communities stronger. The foundation supports local registered charities whose focus and priorities are reducing poverty, providing support for marginalized individuals, and facilitating social inclusion. In addition to health and well-being, the foundation also supports education, arts and culture and the preservation of our environment, thereby making our community a safer and more welcoming place. www.scffoundation.com

