The Prime Minister announces changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Kristina Namiesniowski, currently President of the Public Health Agency of Canada, becomes Senior Official at the Privy Council Office, effective September 28, 2020.

Iain Stewart, currently President of the National Research Council of Canada, becomes President of the Public Health Agency of Canada, effective September 28, 2020.

Sarah Paquet, currently Executive Vice-President of Shared Services Canada, becomes Director of the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, effective November 18, 2020.

Sony Perron, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Indigenous Services, becomes Executive Vice-President of Shared Services Canada, effective September 28, 2020.

Valerie Gideon, currently Senior Assistant Deputy Minister, First Nations and Inuit Health Branch, Indigenous Services Canada, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Indigenous Services, effective September 28, 2020.

The Prime Minister took the opportunity to congratulate Nada Semaan, Director of the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, on her retirement from the Public Service and thanked her for her dedication and service to Canadians.

