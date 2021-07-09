The Prime Minister announces changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service

OTTAWA, ON, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Catherine Luelo becomes Chief Information Officer of Canada, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, effective July 26, 2021. Ms. Luelo previously served as Chief Information Officer at Air Canada and at Enbridge Inc.

Bob Hamilton, currently Commissioner of Revenue, is reappointed in this role, effective August 1, 2021.

