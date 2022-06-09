OTTAWA, ON, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Catherine Blewett, currently Chief Strategic Engagement Officer, Ocean Frontier Institute, becomes Deputy Minister of Economic Development within the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, effective June 20, 2022.

Tricia Geddes, currently Deputy Director, Policy and Strategic Partnerships, Canadian Security Intelligence Service, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Public Safety, effective June 20, 2022.

Mollie Johnson, currently Assistant Deputy Minister, Low Carbon Energy Sector, Natural Resources Canada, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, effective June 20, 2022.

