MONTREAL, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - In recognition of his tireless work on behalf of firefighters suffering from occupational cancers, Chris Ross, President of the Association des Pompiers de Montréal and Vice-President of the Eastern Canada Region of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IFF), was recently awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal.

Chris Ross, President of the Association des Pompiers de Montréal, was flanked by Richard Liebman, Director of the Service de sécurité-incendie de Montréal, and Sherry Romanado, Liberal MP for Longueuil-Charles-Lemoyne. (CNW Group/Association des pompiers de Montréal)

The union leader accepted this exceptional recognition from the hands of the federal Liberal MP for Longueuil-Charles-Lemoyne, Ms. Sherry Romanado, at a ceremony held at the headquarters of the Service de sécurité-incendie de Montréal (SIM), in the presence of the Service's Director, Richard Liebman, several staff officers and numerous fellow firefighters.

"This medal, which recognizes a lifetime of dedication to the health and safety of firefighters, touches me deeply and reminds me that, after more than 20 years serving our members, one of the most rewarding aspects of my career has been supporting them, the everyday heroes," said Mr. Ross after the ceremony.

"Her hard work and commitment to the health and safety of our firefighters has had a significant impact," said Ms. Romanado, who initiated Bill C-224, which proposed national standards for firefighting and cancer, including an explanation of the causal link between the disease and the profession.

"This silent killer is a tragic daily reminder to firefighters that this insidious disease is growing in tandem with repeated exposure to toxins from the synthetic products that make up the main structural elements of all the modern buildings in Montreal's built heritage," concluded the Association's president.

