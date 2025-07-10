MONTREAL, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Once again this year, Montreal firefighters will welcome thousands of adults and children to Angrignon Park for the 4th edition of the annual Firefighters' Family Gathering on Saturday, July 12, and Sunday, July 13, at Angrignon Park. where family and individual sports events, inflatable games, and a free BBQ (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) will await thousands of families.

Young and old alike always have a blast of fun every time at the annual Rendez-vous familial of the Montreal Firefighters. (CNW Group/Association des pompiers de Montréal)

This popular festival has become a tradition, featuring the famous Canadian Firefit Championship on Saturday and Sunday from 10:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. As in previous years, the Championship will bring together more than 250 firefighters from across Canada and even the United States. They will compete in strategy, endurance, and daring in various individual and relay events requiring extraordinary strength and skill.

In addition, adults and children will be able to participate in 1-, 5-, and 10-kilometer running and walking events on Sunday, July 13, scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The 10-kilometer course is new this year for the more athletic participants! The program is available at: https://rdvpompiers.ca.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to learn about the world and daily life of firefighters in a friendly atmosphere that also promotes cohesion, strengthens family ties, and builds team spirit," said Chris Ross, president of the Montreal Firefighters Association. Chris Ross, for whom this large public celebration of the annual Firefighters' Family Day is an opportunity for firefighters to share their unconditional commitment to the health and safety of the city's citizens, young and old alike.

Mr. Ross concluded by saying he was delighted that, over time, the annual Firefighters' Family Day has become a large public celebration open to all, marked by friendliness, fraternity, and solidarity.

