MONTREAL, July 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Angrignon Park was buzzing with excitement and enthusiasm today as the annual Montreal Firefighters Family Days and Canadian FIREFIT Championship came to a close with the crowning of the 2025 champions to thunderous applause from an audience amazed by the strength, determination, endurance, bravery, and courage of these firefighters from across Quebec and Canada, who came to demonstrate their unique skills and illustrate the complexity of the maneuvers they must perform on a daily basis for the benefit of citizens, often in dramatic rescue situations.

The winners, men and women as well, of the mixed hybrid relay event at the FIREFIT Canadian Championships came from different fire departments. The competition was conducted in a spirit of camaraderie. (CNW Group/Association des pompiers de Montréal)

A total of 86 firefighters (21 women and 65 men) competed in extremely demanding individual events. The winners of these events were Katherine Ross, Elissa Carvello, and Kelly Campbell Kelly in the women's category.

For the men, Émile Bergeron-Perreault, Marc-Antoine Lemire, and Chris Gibson took the podium, while in the mixed relay events, the teams from the Ottawa Fire Department, Montmorency College, and the Montreal Fire Department took home the honors.

"The Canadian FireFit Championship is unique in that it is based on firefighting tasks commonly performed in emergency situations, featuring both veterans with 10 or 15 years of experience and beginners whose respective actions also demonstrate strict adherence to the fundamental values of solidarity and brotherhood among firefighters," said Chris Ross, president of the Montreal Firefighters Association.

Mr. Ross took the opportunity to praise the quality of the organization, which is run on a volunteer basis by members of the Montreal firefighters' union, who left nothing to chance in making this event a resounding success.

