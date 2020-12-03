The Power of Music - GGconversations with Lisette Canton and Daniel Taylor

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Renowned classical musicians Lisette Canton and Daniel Taylor will join Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, for a virtual discussion about "The Power of Music" on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. EST (English) and 2:30 p.m. (French). In these 30-minute GGconversations, the trio will discuss the importance of music during the holiday season and the role music plays in communicating emotion during important moments in life. The Governor General and her guests will also answer questions from virtual viewers.

Lisette Canton is the founder and artistic director of the JUNO-award winning and internationally acclaimed Ottawa Bach Choir. She is also a highly sought-after vocal coach and technician, guest conductor and early music specialist. In addition, Ms. Canton is the associate professor and head of Choral Conducting at York University, in Toronto.

Daniel Taylor is one of the most well-known countertenors in the world. As a Sony Classical artist, he appears on 100 recordings, including many albums of Baroque-style music. He was also recently appointed to the position of head of Historical Performance in the Faculty of Music at the University of Toronto, where he also directs the Schola Cantorum Choir and Orchestra, and maintains a voice studio.

We invite you to submit questions for the Governor General and her guests in advance of the event to [email protected] or by using the live chat feature during the conversation. We want to hear from you!

The English live stream will be available at https://www.gg.ca/en/ggconversations and

on the @GGJuliePayette YouTube and Facebook accounts.

The French live stream will be available at https://www.gg.ca/fr/ggconversations and

on the @GGJuliePayette YouTube and Facebook accounts.

Following the event, the recorded video will be posted online at

https://www.gg.ca/en/ggconversations.

For further information: Media information: Rob McKinnon, Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-548-1976 (cell), [email protected]

