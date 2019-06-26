The Port of Montreal's Grand Quay launches its free summer lineup!

Nautical picnics, fireworks with entertainment and activities all summer

MONTREAL, June 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - After making such a splash with the opening of its new facilities last year, the Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal is launching its 2019 summer season with a free entertainment program and a range of activities for the whole family. On the lineup: fireworks parties, varied entertainment and this year's great addition, nautical picnics!

Full program

NAUTICAL FAMILY PICNICS

THE new event of the summer at the Grand Quay! On two Sundays, July 14 and August 25, the Grand Quay is hosting two full days of marine-themed activities with something for everyone. All for free!

Commencement Square (end of the wharf), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mobile sailing

In Alexandra Basin, the Voile Québec sailing program will offer introductory sailing workshops for adults and children. For the occasion, the Mobile squad will be there with six Outsider™ sailboats, small dinghies designed to be stable, safe and easy for the general public to use. A great opportunity to discover this sport!

Yo ho ho young and old

Be a pirate for a day. Families are invited to experience a fun, playful, even zany pirating adventure.

Fun family activities

Balloon sculpting, marine-themed children's makeup, inflatable games and other special discoveries for each and every taste are all there.

Tricks of the trade

Port of Montreal mariners and Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps, 188 Trafalgar, are on site to lead fun activities related to the world of navigation: knotting workshops, a collective work and much more.

Tales, legends and songs of seafarers

Stories of pirates, sea monsters, sunken islands and hidden treasures... The watery depths are full of a thousand and one fascinating stories! Young and old alike are invited to embark on a journey to the ends of imagination.

Port in the City

Our Port in the City container, made to familiarize the public with our port operations, is at the Grand Quay! You'll find a game, a load of free snacks and tons of information on the Port of Montreal and its activities

In addition, foodtrucks and kiosks will be on site and many draws will be held for various activities in the Old Port. To be won: AML cruises, tickets to Marguerite Bourgeoys Museum, SOS Labyrinthe, Voiles en voiles and more!

FIREWORKS EVENTS

Commencement Square and its slightly sloping lawn at the end of the quay are a perfect place to enjoy Loto-Québec's fireworks festival, the International des Feux. The festival's official music is played on speakers and more Adirondack chairs and picnic tables are added to the amenities. Plus spectacular dance, circus and music performances on fireworks nights!

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.: live entertainment related to the fireworks theme

10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.: fireworks and official music

PERMANENT ACTIVITIES

All summer, several activities and facilities are offered free of charge and at all times:

Our public piano is back!

On Promenade d'Iberville (the green roof), our piano is available to everyone. It's an opportunity to give free rein to your creativity and talents as a pianist! The piano will be closed when the chance of rain is 40% or higher.

Port Centre

The permanent History of Ships exhibition provides insight into Montreal's rich port history through model ships and a large multi-media mural. Extended opening hours from Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

AML Cruises

Discover the city from the river with guided cruises, brunch cruises and dinner cruises.

Croisières internationales

Promenade d'Iberville is still The best place in town to see these giants of the sea when they visit Montreal! You'll find their arrival and departure times on our website's schedules page.

Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal

200 de la Commune Street West

Opening hours: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

port-montreal.com/en/grand-quay.html

https://www.facebook.com/PortMontreal

https://www.instagram.com/portmtl/

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the second largest port in Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity supports 19,000 jobs and generates $2.6 billion in economic benefits annually.

For further information: Mélanie Nadeau, Director of Communications, nadeaum@port-montreal.com, 514 283-1385

