MONTREAL, Nov. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - On this first day of a lockout in the labor dispute between the Maritime Employers Association (MEA) and the Port of Montreal longshore workers' union CUPE Local 375, the CEO of the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), Ms. Julie Gascon, is warning about the severe economic consequences of a prolonged conflict for Montreal, Quebec, and all of Canada.

"This lockout affects not only the 1,200 longshoremen directly impacted by the work stoppage, but it also impacts over 10,000 workers in the logistics sector, from trucking and railway employees to maritime agents and pilots. Logistics jobs are the first to be affected, which inevitably sets off a domino effect throughout the entire economy in the markets we serve," she said.

According to Ms. Gascon, each day of the conflict drives ships further from Canadian docks and jeopardizes jobs and revenue for businesses. With reports indicating that shipping lines are already diverting their vessels to other East Coast ports, the MPA's CEO is concerned about Canada's supply chain reputation as a reliable destination for goods transportation in North America. Ms. Gascon points out that when the supply chain is disrupted, both small and large companies that rely on importing and exporting goods are forced to find alternatives that are often more costly or simply non-existent.

Immediate Impacts for the Trucking Industry

Marc Cadieux, President of the Association du camionnage du Québec (ACQ), emphasizes that this conflict does not only affects maritime transportation but also directly impacts land transportation and the hundreds of jobs associated with it.

"Nearly 2,000 trucks move through the Port of Montreal every day. The freezing of its activities will have an immediate impact on many carriers who may have to consider layoffs. The ACQ strongly urges the responsible stakeholders to find a solution to restart commercial activities at this crucial point of global trade as soon as possible and avoid compromising our reputation on the international stage," he stated.

