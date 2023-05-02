MONTREAL, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Six years after signing their first international cooperation agreement, the Port of Montreal and HAROPA PORT announced their renewal of this agreement, the primary objective of which is to strengthen the trade corridors between Canada and France. The agreement was signed on April 28 by Martin Imbleau, President and Chief Executive Officer of the MPA, and Stéphane Raison, CEO of HAROPA PORT, on the occasion of an official mission to Paris by the Mayor of Montreal, Valérie Plante.

As two of the leading ports in the Francophonie, the Montreal Port Authority and HAROPA PORT share many traits and similarities, notably their geographic location at the core of a supply chain corridor and in close proximity to major commercial and industrial areas.

To consolidate their relationship, engage in deliberations, initiate actions and promote mutually beneficial approaches, the international cooperation agreement signed between the two port authorities focuses on the following five pillars:

1) Commercialization and development of logistics clusters outside port territory

To strengthen their commercial positioning as maritime transit platforms and privileged entry and exit points for traffic between North America and Europe, the two authorities will jointly work on exchanging business intelligence, strategies for deploying port-related infrastructure, market and sector analysis, and a joint marketing strategy.

2) Energy efficiency and sustainable development

To engage in deliberations and implement actions for the sustainable management of port spaces, the MPA and HAROPA PORT will work on investments and initiatives for increasing energy efficiency, and even developing new industries and energy sectors.

3) Long-term viability of infrastructure and innovations

These actions focus on positioning port systems for the future, increasing their resilience by strengthening support for technology and digital techniques to improve the passage of goods, the quality of customer service, and integration into the territories.

4) Job attractiveness and diversity

By promoting the creation of academic bridges in university circles as well as regular professional exchanges, this pillar aims to make occupations more attractive and address recruitment tensions in the sector.

5) Collaboration between port authorities and trade corridors

In the wake of the three Seine Axis port authorities merging into HAROPA PORT and the cooperation agreement between the ports on the St. Lawrence, this pillar involves sharing best practices and identifying winning conditions, in turn fostering implementation of a concerted approach between ports that will enhance the maritime trade ecosystem as a whole.

"The Port of Montreal and HAROPA PORT enjoy privileged trade links that have been greatly strengthened since the entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between Canada and the European Union. In addition to our historic relationship, our two port authorities share similar geographic realities, the same challenges for the future, and a drive for complementary broad-based collaboration," said Martin Imbleau, President and Chief Executive Officer of the MPA.

"The renewal of this agreement is an important signal to strengthen cooperation and exchanges between two very similar ecosystems, the Seine Axis and the St. Lawrence. We hope to be able to put in place a number of innovative initiatives that will serve to green transport between France and Canada and provide our clients and partners with a decarbonized logistics services," said Stéphane Raison, CEO of HAROPA PORT.

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the second largest port in Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity supports 19,000 jobs and generates $2.6 billion in economic benefits annually.

About HAROPA PORT

The ports of Le Havre, Rouen and Paris form the "major Seine Axis river and sea port authority". As the fourth largest North-European port, HAROPA PORT has connections to every continent based on an international maritime offer in the very first rank (calling close to 600 ports). It serves an extensive hinterland centred on the Seine Valley and the Paris region, together constituting France's biggest consumer catchment area. From Le Havre to Paris, the port complex features 12 million m² of logistics storage.

HAROPA PORT now forms a transport and logistics system in France capable of providing global decarbonized end-to-end service. It generates an annual maritime and river activity of nearly 110 million tonnes, representing approximately 160,000 jobs. It generates annual maritime and river activity around 106 million tonnes, which represents approximately 160,000 jobs.

