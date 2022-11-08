President's Choice is bringing more fun and less stress to the holidays with new products and easy entertaining inspiration

For more media materials, please visit: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9107451-loblaws-pc-insiders-report-holiday2022/

BRAMPTON, ON, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - As the holiday season kicks off, President's Choice® (PC) is set to make this year's entertainment easier and more delicious than ever. Today, the PC® Insiders Report™ Holiday Edition arrives in stores and online with hosting tips and cooking inspiration to help bring more merry and less stress to the season.

PC® Insiders Report™ Holiday Edition 2022 Appetizers. To view the full collection of over 60 apps, download your copy of the PC® Insiders Report™ at pc.ca (CNW Group/Loblaw Companies Limited)

While the holidays are often considered the most magical time of year, Canadians know that the magic of bringing traditions and special moments to life doesn't happen by accident. A recent survey* commissioned by the team at President's Choice found that 82 per cent of Canadians agreed that holiday traditions are important to them. However, two-thirds are stressed about how to make the holidays magical every year, without missing out themselves.

"At President's Choice we've been making the holidays easy and delicious for decades," says Galen Weston, President and Chairman of Loblaw Companies Limited, "and this year the team has outdone itself with dozens of showstopping PC desserts, mains, kitchen essentials, holiday décor and of course, ready-to-cook appetizers. Everything to minimize your time in the kitchen and maximize your time making holiday memories with family and friends."

We know that the holiday season is often filled with family, food, and, well, stress. For Canadians looking to up the "wow" factor this season with minimal stress, PC® has them covered.

Here are few new must-try appetizers and holiday home essentials for entertaining ease:

PC® products are available at Loblaw stores across Canada, including Loblaws®, No Frills®, Real Canadian

Superstore®, Shoppers Drug Mart® and Zehrs®. For holiday entertaining inspiration, get your copy of the PC® Insiders Report™ Holiday Edition at your nearest Loblaw-owned location, or view your digital copy all season long at pc.ca .

About Loblaw Companies Limited:

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, as well as its largest retailer and private sector employer. With approximately two billion transactions each year in its unmatched network of nearly 2,500 stores and national e-commerce options, Loblaw brings food, pharmacy, beauty, apparel and financial services to customers through many of Canada's favourite and most-trusted brands: President's Choice®, No Name®, Loblaws®, Shoppers Drug Mart®, No Frills®, Real Canadian Superstore®, T&T®, Joe Fresh®, PC Express™ and PC Financial®. The company's loyalty program, PC Optimum™, has more than 18 million members and is one of Canada's largest, and most loved reward programs.

Loblaw's purpose is to help Canadians live life well. It makes good food affordable, health, beauty and wellness accessible, saving for the future possible, and essential style achievable.

*About the PC Insiders Report Omnibus Survey:

This Maru Public Opinion survey conducted on behalf of Citizen Relations was undertaken by the sample and data collection experts at Maru/Blue. 1,514 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada online panelists were surveyed from October 13th to October 14th 2022. The results of this study have been weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size that is comprised of full-time employed respondents used in this study has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 3.0%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited

For further information: Cian Murray, Citizen Relations ([email protected]) or ([email protected])