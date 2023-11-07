THE PARKSIDE HOTEL & SPA WINS INTERNATIONAL SUSTAINABLE TOURISM AWARD AT THE 2023 SKÅL WORLD CONFERENCE IN SPAIN

VICTORIA, BC, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Parkside Hotel & Spa is honoured to receive the 2023 Skål International Sustainable Tourism Award in the Urban Accommodation category.

Skål International is a leading global organization driving social responsibility and environmental conservation within tourism. The Sustainable Tourism Award in Urban Accommodation recognizes city hotels that have included sustainable initiatives in their operations. Winners are chosen through a rigorous vetting process based on globally recognized sustainable tourism standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

"Thank you to Skål Canada President Mark Schaay for accepting this award on our behalf," shares General Manager Trina White. "We're so grateful to Skål for being recognized on the global stage for our sustainability and responsible tourism practices. We look forward to continuing our environmental efforts while respectfully sharing and celebrating the vibrancy of Victoria and the beauty and wonder of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada with our guests."

Since opening in 2009, The Parkside Hotel & Spa has been an industry leader in practicing and encouraging sustainable tourism. In 2022, the hotel reached various sustainable milestones, becoming Biosphere Certified and joining Beyond Green as their first urban hotel in the world. Beyond Green is a curated portfolio of planet Earth's most sustainable hotels, resorts and lodges, providing a range of guest experiences in unique locations around the world. Most recently, the hotel has partnered with Veritree to aid in kelp reforestation efforts along Vancouver Island's coastline.

ABOUT THE PARKSIDE HOTEL & SPA

The Parkside Hotel & Spa is dedicated to promoting a sustainable urban way of life, actively seeking and implementing eco-friendly measures to improve the guest experience while striving to minimize the environmental footprint of the property.

As a carbon-neutral, all-suite hotel, accommodations at The Parkside feature fully equipped kitchens and kitchenettes, washers and dryers, private balconies, gas fireplaces, separate sleeping areas and plenty of space to relax and unwind. Amenities include various meeting and event spaces, a wellness centre (featuring an onsite spa, 25-metre indoor pool, hot tub, and fitness centre), a private movie theatre, a rooftop patio with fire pits, along with Tre Fantastico Bistro. Uniquely Parkside—and fondly referred to as the heart of the hotel—the atrium is home to hundreds of plant species and koi.

The Parkside Hotel & Spa is a member of the Beyond Green collection. Learn more by visiting www.parksidevictoria.com .

ABOUT BEYOND GREEN

Guided by a passion for embracing travel as a force for good, Beyond Green is a global portfolio of planet Earth's most sustainable hotels. To create a more purposeful way to explore the world where good guests meet good hosts, Beyond Green has curated a unique portfolio of hotels, resorts, and lodges based on their commitment to deliver on the three pillars of sustainable tourism: environmentally friendly practices that go beyond the basics; protection of natural and cultural heritage; and contribution to the social and economic wellbeing of local communities. To be considered for membership in Beyond Green, a property is vetted according to more than 50 sustainability indicators that align with global sustainable tourism standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Owned and operated by Preferred Travel Group – the family-owned company that manages and operates other hospitality brands including Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide – Beyond Green ushers in a new way to experience genuine hospitality by the people for the planet. For more information, visit www.StayBeyondGreen.com.

